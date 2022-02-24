There’s something about a good ice flood that brings a tear to the eye. If you live near one of the area’s rivers or streams, you know what I’m talking about.
Once upon a time, years before the Big Flood of ‘96, Water Street in New Bethlehem boasted a row of wood-frame homes. They’re long gone, but you can still glimpse a fragment of sidewalk here and there. These homes, built by the Andrews lumber company just up the block and across the street, were the usual epicenter of ice jam excitement.
In those days, you felt sorry for people having trouble, but you still stood around watching them have it. I have a feeling that our Stone Age ancestors probably did the same thing when a glacier went on a rampage, although much more slowly.
I was one of those innocent gawkers on occasion as a child. If it wasn’t too cold and if our property was safely out of harm’s way, my parents bundled us up and headed across the bridge.
Watching the ice go out has always been a big deal to those living in a flood plain. I’m good standing on dry land and watching the floes go by. It must be quite another matter when the same spectacular ice ends up in your front yard or kitchen.
Adding to the drama of those chilly dark nights was the glare of aptly named floodlights, lots of them. You had to really work at getting a glimpse of them from Broad Street at the time.
The site of today’s Sunoco gas station and convenience store was previously occupied by a short string of houses and small businesses. Across Liberty Street stood a long white structure flanking Red Bank Creek. Part apartment building, part Odd Fellows meeting hall, it bore the brunt of more than its share of floods and jams.
This is the part that always makes me shake my head. People know that living cheek-by-jowl with a watercourse is going to end in tears sometime, and yet they built their homes beside or even over it.
Ask me about the guy in the State College area who built his living room over a trout stream. There was a trap door in the middle of the living room that allowed him to go fishing anytime he wanted to. It always seemed a little precious and over-the-top to me.
Growing up in the Redbank Valley sometimes makes you hard to impress that way.
“Aw, heck, Joe. Where I grew up, you didn’t even have to cut a hole in the floor. We just opened the kitchen door and Mom would catch dinner and fry it up in a pan at the same time. Good eatin’.”
This statement was best accompanied by a toothy grin and a professed love of banjo music and Mail Pouch. Usn’s are allegedly hillbillies, so spinning a good yarn is simply part of the lifestyle. God may beg to differ on the rightness of it, though.
Right, wrong or simply in love with living near the sound of running water, the Water Street residents knew how to form a fire-brigade line in short order. A row of several men and a few strong boys donned their boots, waded into somebody’s backyard and started passing household goods from hand to hand until they reached higher ground.
When you’re a small child, this is all very exciting and novel. It’s not something you saw on television in the late ‘50s and early 60s. The thrill was thoroughly gone for everybody after the Flood of ‘96.
I should say “the floods of ‘96” because there were two of them. While no one will forget the big one in July, the more modest one in January of that year was enough to make you invent new cuss words under your breath.
My brother and I got a call from our mother one Friday evening. The ice had gone out and the garage had a few inches of water in it. Could we maybe help in some way?
At the time, our father was already legally blind and required quite a bit of hands-on care from Mom. There was no way that she was going to be able to handle a flood aftermath by herself.
Saturday morning arrived in South Bethlehem and so did we. While the floodwaters had subsided, the weather had turned frigid overnight, leaving a confused mess of silt, debris and sodden cardboard boxes frozen to the concrete garage floor.
There was nothing for it but to build a fire in the small furnace that heated the building in normal times. We kept removing layers of clothing as the temperature climbed and we scraped icy McStuff from the floor.
My brother and I came to the conclusion that you need a good flood once in a while. It’s a great way to declutter our surroundings. As we scraped and shoveled, scraps of this and that stowed in mushy cardboard boxes made us pause, consider the quality of the content and declare “Naw” in unison.
The subsequent decluttering certainly helped a little when the Big One came along six months later, or so you’d think. All we had really done was make room for other people’s stuff that had washed downstream.
As with most things, it isn’t what happens to you that matters. It’s how you handle it that counts.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]