How can anything as tiny as a peanut be worthy of a festival?
Peanuts have become significant because of a slave’s sickly baby who was also very small and seemingly unimportant. As a child, he was known as “Carver’s George,” and Mrs. Carver taught him to read and write, treating him like a member of her family.
George’s insatiable desire to learn led him to leave home looking for more opportunities. As he left slavery behind, he changed his name to George Carver, later adding a “W” to distinguish him from another George Carver across town. He wanted his mail to be delivered correctly. This was a preview of his ability to see a problem and find a way to solve it. Others assumed the W stood for Washington, and he saw no reason to correct them.
A large problem George Washington Carver noticed was the poverty of the southern farmers as a result of the depletion of nutrients from the soil caused by years of growing cotton. Carver had learned that growing peanuts would replenish the soil by pulling nitrogen from the air, but farmers needed cash crops. They could not afford to plant fields with something that was so worthless — just a useless snack for children.
Carver saw a problem and set himself to find a solution. Peanuts needed to become valuable. He developed over 300 products from peanuts including foods, medicines, paints, cleaning products, and even gasoline and diesel fuel. His work greatly improved the economy of the rural South.
Sometimes, people think of other people, especially those who are not a part of their in-group, as trivial and inconsequential. The Jews kept themselves separate from Gentiles, but God told Peter, “What God has cleansed you must not call common,” (See Acts 11:9) and sent him to give the message of salvation to Cornelius and his household.
Paul wrote, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus,” (Galatians 3:28 NKJV). Nobody is left out.
Sometimes older people consider themselves beyond being of service to God, and younger people may agree with that assessment. But God proved people can serve Him no matter how old they are. Luke tells us He chose two elderly people to be among the first to recognize Christ and to proclaim Him to others. One was a man, and one was a woman.
“And behold, there was a man in Jerusalem whose name was Simeon, and this man was just and devout, waiting for the Consolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was upon him. And it had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not see death before he had seen the Lord’s Christ,” (Luke 2:25-26 NKJV).
“Now there was one, Anna, a prophetess, the daughter of Phanuel, of the tribe of Asher. She was of a great age and had lived with a husband seven years from her virginity; and this woman was a widow of about eighty-four years, who did not depart from the temple, but served God with fastings and prayers night and day. And coming in that instant she gave thanks to the Lord and spoke of Him to all those who looked for redemption in Jerusalem,” (Luke 2:36-38 NKJV).
God has chosen many seemingly unimportant “peanuts” to further His plan to save us. Even His message of salvation is not terribly long and difficult. It is contained in one short, easy to understand verse — John 3:16.
•
John Three-Sixteen
When I felt bereft and lonely,
When no friends were to be seen,
Then I searched God’s Word for comfort,
And I found John 3:16.
When my soul was parched and thirsty,
And I hungered for God’s Word,
Three-sixteen gave what I longed for
Through the love of Christ, the Lord.
As temptations gathered ‘round me,
While my heart cried to be clean,
God bent down and whispered gently,
“Dear child, read John 3:16.”
Now, however far I travel,
And wherever I may roam,
Three-sixteen will be the lifeline
That will always lead me home.
Thank You, Lord, for your great mercy.
Thank You for the love we’ve seen,
Given on the cross of Calvary
Told us in John 3:16.
•
God Loves Peanuts
If you’re feeling like a peanut,
All alone and very small,
Please, my friend, just look around you.
Listen closely for God’s call.
God still calls and uses peanuts
As He has the centuries through.
Check your Bible; find the peanuts.
Let me name you just a few.
There was once a little servant
Sent her master to the Lord.
Naaman found the God of healing
When he listened to her word.
God had plans for little Moses
As he floated on the Nile;
Even Samuel started early
As a very little child.
There was once a humble shepherd
Who gave God his hands and heart.
When God used his little slingshot,
A great kingdom had its start.
Then a frail and sickly baby
Taught King David of his sin.
Would the king have found repentance
If that child had never been?
Anna was a humble widow,
Simeon an aged man.
Both were used as testimonies
In our Lord’s salvation plan.
God has even called for donkeys.
Balaam found this very true,
And a colt once carried Jesus
Through a crowd that grew and grew.
In the history of our country,
God has called some peanuts, too.
Think about George W. Carver
And the things God helped him do.
So if you feel like a peanut
In a land of giants tall,
Just remember God loves peanuts
And be listening for His call.
•
Bible Verses
Acts 11:9 (NKJV) — But the voice answered me again from heaven, “What God has cleansed you must not call common.”