Just a reminder about our new hours at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library:
The library is now offering new hours that we hope will serve our community and surrounding areas well and bring better convenience and access to our collections and services.
The new hours are:
• Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Closed Wednesday, Sunday and Holidays.
•
Tax time!
Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library currently has federal tax forms and instruction booklets available. We will offer those while supplies last.
We also have state, local and rent rebate forms. We can print forms if you know which forms you need.
•
Come check out Storytime on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. with Miss Kelly!
This free program is open to toddlers and preschool-aged children and provides activities, stories, crafts, snacks and more!
Looking for more incentive to attend a Storytime program? Check out these excellent points from raisingchildren.net.au:
Sharing stories, talking and singing every day helps your child’s development in many ways.
Reading and sharing stories can:
- Help your child get to know sounds, words and language, and develop early literacy skills.
- Learn to value books and stories.
- Spark your child’s imagination and stimulate curiosity.
- Help develop your child’s brain, ability to focus, concentration, social skills and communication skills.
- Help your child learn the difference between real and make-believe.
- Help your child understand new or frightening events, and the strong emotions that come with them.
- Help your child learn about the world, their own culture and other cultures.
Join us on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. to engage your child in reading and having fun at the library!
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, Feb. 28 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Mastering the PA CareerLink Website. The purpose of this workshop is to learn to easily access and understand the most useful parts of the PA CareerLink site to complete a successful job search.
• Tuesday, March 28 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Basic Computer Skills. The purpose of this workshop is to learn to navigate your way through basic systems, including the desktop environment, internet searching and emailing.
• Tuesday, April 25 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Steps to be Successful at a Job Fair. The purpose of this workshop is to learn how to develop your resume, prepare for an interview, and land a new job with a strategic elevator speech.
Just a reminder — These workshops are completely free and open to the public.
To register for any of these events, please contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email: danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher — On the Same Page Book Club will meet Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. to discuss “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen. This is our non-fiction choice for the year.
After more than a decade, when sisters Nikki, Sami and Tori Knotek hear the word mom, it claws like an eagle’s talons, triggering memories that have been their secret since childhood. Until now. For years, behind the closed doors of their farmhouse in Raymond, Washington, their sadistic mother, Shelly, subjected her girls to unimaginable abuse, degradation, torture, and psychic terrors. Through it all, Nikki, Sami and Tori developed a defiant bond that made them far less vulnerable than Shelly imagined. Even as others were drawn into their mother’s dark and perverse web, the sisters found the strength and courage to escape an escalating nightmare that culminated in multiple murders.
Harrowing and heartrending, “If You Tell” is a survivor’s story of absolute evil — and the freedom and justice that Nikki, Sami and Tori risked their lives to fight for. Sisters forever, victims no more, they found a light in the darkness that made them the resilient women they are today — loving, loved and moving on.
•
A Novel Idea Book Club will meet on Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m. to discuss “Belladonna” by Adalyn Grace.
Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction (2022) and Amazon Editor’s Pick, this novel “brings to life a highly romantic, Gothic-infused world of wealth, desire, and betrayal.”
The synopsis: Orphaned as a baby, nineteen-year-old Signa has been raised by a string of guardians, each more interested in her wealth than her well-being — and each has met an untimely end. Her remaining relatives are the elusive Hawthornes, an eccentric family living at Thorn Grove, an estate both glittering and gloomy. Its patriarch mourns his late wife through wild parties, while his son grapples for control of the family’s waning reputation, and his daughter suffers from a mysterious illness. But when their mother’s restless spirit appears claiming she was poisoned, Signa realizes that the family she depends on could be in grave danger and enlists the help of a surly stable boy to hunt down the killer. However, Signa’s best chance of uncovering the murderer is an alliance with Death himself, a fascinating, dangerous shadow who has never been far from her side. Though he’s made her life a living hell, Death shows Signa that their growing connection may be more powerful — and more irresistible — than she ever dared imagine.
Join us in March for a discussion on this imaginative and enchanting read.