Henry announced, “My family and I are going to a lake in Canada all next week, but I still want fireworks to celebrate July Fourth. Does anybody know if I can use them there?”
“Wouldn’t that seem strange,” Alfie responded. “Canada doesn’t have July Fourth, does it?”
“Of course, it does,” Henry chuckled. “Canadians use the same calendar we do.”
“You know what I mean,” Alfie countered. “July Fourth isn’t a holiday there.”
“A lot of people in Canada celebrate with fireworks on July first for Canada Day,” Annette interjected. “You might get to see some of their fireworks.”
Hallie added, “One year, I ate at a restaurant in Canada on July Fourth. There was a U.S. flag in the middle of every table. When I asked about them, the waitress said they honor the Canadian flag on Canada Day, but they honor the U.S. flag on the Fourth because they have a lot of visitors from the U.S. She said lots of businesses celebrate both holidays.”
“Well, if Canadians celebrate on the first, maybe you can buy your fireworks on sale there before the fourth,” Amos stated. “I’m not sure you’d be able to take any across the border.”
People who live near the border, or who regularly cross the border, would probably agree that Canada and the U.S. are friendly neighbors. Surely that will remain true as long as people remember to treat each other the way the Bible says to treat neighbors.
It does not take many words to explain how neighbors should behave toward each other. “For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself,’” (Galatians 5:14 NKJV). Another way to say this is, “Love does no harm to a neighbor; therefore love is the fulfillment of the law,” (Romans 13:10 NKJV).
If neighbors truly do show love toward each other, they will not be envious. They will not try to take their neighbor’s belongings. They will not try to downgrade their neighbor to make themselves feel superior. They will be willing to help if needed.
The U.S. has often been willing to help Canada. Hundreds of firefighters were sent to Canada over the past few weeks and more help has been promised. President Biden said he has directed his administration to respond promptly to requests for additional firefighters and fire suppression assets.
According to a report released on August 19, 2022, by the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, “The United States and Canada work in partnership . . . to enhance security and economic competitiveness, and to accelerate the legitimate flow of people, goods, and services between our two countries.” Such things show that Canada and the U.S. are acting as good neighbors.
We share a history as colonies of England which later became independent countries, and both countries celebrate their independence in July. Have you thanked God for our freedom? Have you thanked Him for the continent we share with its mountains, valleys, rivers, lakes, and plains? God has given both countries great beauty. Have you noticed it? Have you praised Him for the abundance He provides?
The Bible contains many reminders that God gave the Israelites their wonderful land. “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord your God is giving you,” (Exodus 20:12 NKJV). “You shall therefore keep His statutes and His commandments which I command you today, that it may go well with you and with your children after you, and that you may prolong your days in the land which the Lord your God is giving you for all time,” (Deuteronomy 4:40 NKJV). “When you have eaten and are full, then you shall bless the Lord your God for the good land which He has given you,” (Deuteronomy 8:10 NKJV). “These are the statutes and judgments which you shall be careful to observe in the land which the Lord God of your fathers is giving you to possess, all the days that you live on the earth,” (Deuteronomy 12:1 NKJV). “You shall follow what is altogether just, that you may live and inherit the land which the Lord your God is giving you,” (Deuteronomy 16:20 NKJV).
Have you taken the time to notice the beauty of the land God has given us and to thank Him for it? Are you trying to obey His command to do what is “altogether just?”
•
It Is the Land
This land —
I have experienced it, and I am glad.
I have seen it with my eyes and with my heart.
I have slept under its stars and wept with the tears of its rains.
I have measured the immensity of its plains
And the minute details of its mountain clover.
I have heard the silence of the mountain fastness
And the raucous rumblings of its cities.
I have smelled the sweetness of the meadow, the pungent sage,
And the malodorous hot springs.
I have felt the crunchy dry heat of the prairie grass
And the wet coolness of a mountain stream.
I have tasted the juiciness of blackberries in Iowa
And the dry dust of the Badlands.
I have laughed with the chuckling mountain brook
And cried with the sighing prairie wind.
I have felt the sting of the mosquito
And the light touch of a dragonfly wing.
I have gazed in wonder at the northern lights in the sky
And the fairy shrimp in snow-melt pools.
My heart has listened to those who walked this land before me.
I have felt their love for it – and their hatred.
I have felt the harshness and power of the land and its fragility.
I have seen it with my own eyes and my own heart.
I shall show you my pictures and paint it for you with my words,
But I can never give it to you.
It is there and waiting, but you must go — reach out to it.
For it will never come to you —
It is the land.
•
Bible Verses
Genesis 1:1 (NKJV) — In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.