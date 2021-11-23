Well, 2021 is holding to its expected erratic course.
I just now realized that I had to bang out a column in order to meet an early deadline. Holidays tend to create ripples in the time-speed-distance continuum, so we sometimes wake up with the sword of Damocles hanging over our heads.
On the other hand, there’s nothing like a shot of adrenaline to make a mid-autumn morning exciting.
I don’t know. I sometimes get a great notion that doesn’t always work that well. Writing too many columns ahead of time usually results in losing track of at least one of them, with inconvenient results.
But this time wasn’t the result of a good idea gone awry. I had a bit of minor surgery bumped up by a week, touching off a minor panic in the days preceding it. I banged out a couple of columns in advance just in case.
That first Monday morning after the procedure, I was waltzing around with my head buried in a cloud of some really good pharmaceuticals. All the same, my personal uber-special column-writing alarm sounded on my smartphone and I sat down in front of my computer.
After realizing that I was ahead in my work, I still felt as though I was playing hooky for the rest of the day. The same thing happened the following week, minus the effects of painkillers.
Time’s up. It’s back to the real world again. Except that nothing is really back to normal this year.
It isn’t fashionable now to talk about the pandemic still hanging around. In some parts of the media world, it is now referred to euphemistically as “the current health crisis.”
Well, I feel so much better.
Never mind the drift toward fuzzy words and feelings. Now we have even more spot shortages of all kinds of things, in some ways worse than what we experienced in the opening days of the “health crisis.”
Take your pick. One day there’s a shortage of one-pound propane canisters and the next you can’t find dishwashing liquid.
Often, it isn’t a case of there not being any propane or Palmolive to be had. A lot of times, it is because there’s a shortage of packaging materials at the root of the problem. So many of our aluminum cans and plastic bottles are made in another country.
You can cough and say “China” under your breath if you want to.
And the global economy is supposedly roaring back to life after having been at least partially shut down for most of the past 20 months. Unlike your average one-hour television program, though, the real world takes a little time to adjust to a changing environment.
The whole situation, if it were a sound, would resemble that horrible grinding you hear if you miss a gear when shifting a standard transmission. The result for the average person in 2021 America is a dearth of supermarket turkeys at Thanksgiving time and warnings about unavailable Christmas items.
There are some rather dire economic predictions on the table right now. My family and I are treating this holiday season as a memorial to Great Depression gift-giving. Underwear and warm flannel pajamas are on many wish lists, and cash is the default gifts for my grandsons.
The world is downright topsy turvy.
For so many decades, world economic activity was governed by the price of iron ore and steel output. Now silver and lithium are the critical metals we should be watching because they are so heavily used in batteries and electronics. But everything still runs on petroleum, coal and natural gas.
If you want to mine minerals, you need to use some kind of energy derived from one of those fossil fuels. Making something requires that same source of energy. And then you have to take it to market in a vessel or truck powered by petroleum.
In many ways, we haven’t made a lot of technological advances since the energy crisis of the 1970s.
I’m a big fan of solar energy and try to include it in my daily life whenever I can. All the same, it takes fossil fuels to make the magic happen. At present, the whole thing looks like one vicious circle.
My crystal ball is in the repair shop again. I have no idea how this all turns out.
And that is how life has always been, really. We’ve put men on the moon, invented global communication that links together everyone in the world and yet we can’t see what is going to happen tomorrow.
On the other hand, that’s why I still love waking up in the morning. I can’t wait to see what happens next, despite the confusion.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]