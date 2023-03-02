“Purim is on the calendar for next week,” Belinda announced. “Isn’t that a Jewish holiday?”
“Yes, it is,” Abigail answered. “It’s also called ‘The Feast of Lots.’”
“Why?” Jerilyn chimed in. “Does that mean they have lots of food?”
“No, silly,” David replied. “The Persian king, Ahasuerus, promoted Haman and decreed that the servants should bow to him. As a faithful Jew, Mordecai would bow down only to God. Haman got so angry he wanted to get rid of Mordecai and all of Mordecai’s people, the Jews. He thought choosing the month and day for their annihilation by casting lots would somehow keep God from intervening. The word used for lots in the book of Esther is pur.” (See Esther, chapter 3.)
“Well, they obviously didn’t all get killed, so what happened?” Isaac asked.
“The book of Esther in the Bible is a very interesting story,” Ruth answered. “I can tell you part of it: Esther was the queen, but she was also Mordecai’s niece who was more like his daughter. Mordecai urged her to get the king to stop the slaughter planned by Haman. She risked her life and pleaded with the king, but even he could not change a law that had already been written. He did give Esther and Mordecai authority to decide on a way to save the Jews, so they sent word to all parts of the kingdom that the Jews were allowed to defend themselves and kill anyone who would attack them.”
“Why do they fast on the day before Purim?” Alice asked.
Ruth replied, “Mordecai and the other Jews fasted and prayed for Esther before she went to talk to the king because she could have been executed for going into the king’s court without being called. They’re remembering that.”
Although God is never named in the book of Esther, His presence is clear. Mordecai was so sure God would deliver the Jews that he told Esther, “For if you remain completely silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14 NKJV).
Some historians claim that when the Nazis determined to annihilate the Jewish people living in Germany, they so feared what they thought was a prophecy in the book of Esther that nobody was allowed to read it. That belief apparently stemmed from an incident in the book when the king promises the queen whatever she asks. She asks that Haman’s ten sons be hanged on the gallows “tomorrow.” (See Esther 9:13.) Since Haman and his ten sons were already dead, some people believe her request may have been a prediction for a future time. Whether or not it was an actual prophecy, Hitler’s banning of the book could not stop what occurred at the Nuremburg Trials in 1946. The court specifically prescribed hanging for ten Nazis found guilty of war crimes. Some say these Nazis could well have been descendants of Haman and therefore, “sons of Haman.” Was that a fulfillment of prophecy?
Only a few years after that, another dictator decided the Jews were not welcome in his country. The Russian newspaper, Pravda, alleged there was a Jewish conspiracy to murder Kremlin officials. Antisemitism blossomed and anti-Jewish meetings were held all over the country. Joseph Stalin, the tyrant blamed for the deaths of millions of innocent people, had plans for dealing with the “Jewish problem” in the USSR. People believed there would be a massacre of Jews with the survivors being exiled to concentration camps in Siberia. Instead, “The Purim Miracle of 1953” changed the course of history when Joseph Stalin had a stroke on Purim and died a few days later.
Recent news reports have shown increasing incidents of people being assaulted or harassed just because their race or religion is different from that of the culprit. Purim should remind us of what can happen to bullies who do such things. Think about what happened to Haman, to Hitler and the Nazis, and to Stalin. Hatred does terrible things to those who allow it to fester in their lives.
Anyone who fears, hates, or wants to exterminate any group of people should also notice the advice Gamaliel gave to the Jewish council when they wanted to stamp out Christianity. “He said to them: ‘Men of Israel take heed to yourselves what you intend to do regarding these men. For some time ago Theudas rose up, claiming to be somebody. A number of men, about four hundred, joined him. He was slain, and all who obeyed him were scattered and came to nothing. After this man, Judas of Galilee rose up in the days of the census and drew away many people after him. He also perished, and all who obeyed him were dispersed. And now I say to you, keep away from these men and let them alone; for if this plan or this work is of men, it will come to nothing; but if it is of God, you cannot overthrow it — lest you even be found to fight against God,’” (Acts 5:33-39).
We ought “to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly” with our God. (See Micah 6:8.) That is much better than fighting a battle we cannot win.
Jesus and
Your Neighbor
What you do unto your neighbor
Jesus says is done to God.
How you treat all those around you
Will be felt by Christ the Lord.
When you reach with love and service,
It is Jesus you attend.
When you speak with hate and anger.
It is Jesus you offend.
If you learn to work with others,
Loving them with Jesus’ love,
You’ll be bringing peace between you,
Preparing for your home above.
Bible Verses
Esther 9:13 (NKJV) — Then Esther said, “If it pleases the king, let it be granted to the Jews who are in Shushan to do again tomorrow according to today’s decree, and let Haman’s ten sons be hanged on the gallows.”
Micah 6:8 (NKJV) — He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?