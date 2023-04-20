The Eccles Lesher-Memorial Library has reopened! Thank you for bearing with us while we were closed for renovations.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as it was a large undertaking; and in order to accomplish the task in a safe and timely manner, it was essential to close to the public. We are still in the process of reorganizing the collections, so again please bear with us as we continue working on getting everything back in its place. We are committed to providing the community with a facility that is clean, safe and full of wonderful resources!
We would again like to thank the Robert H. Reakirt Foundation for providing the grant that funded this project, the Carpet Barn of Clarion for the installation, and the volunteers that devoted their time and energy to helping reorganize the collections.
•
It’s National Library Week and National Poetry Month! Stop in and add a poem to our poet-tree (see what we did there!) that Miss Kelly created during our closure. Write a quick haiku and we’ll share it on our social media pages as well! Or any other kind of poem you like.
According to writingforward.com, “The practice of poetry strengthens language, writing and speaking skills. Developing perspective, empathy, and world views: Writing poetry often prompts us to look at the world from a variety of perspectives, which fosters empathy and expands one’s world view.”
•
On the Same Page Book Club will meet Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. to discuss “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel.
Set in the eerie days of civilization’s collapse. “Station Eleven” is the spellbinding story of a Hollywood star, his would-be savior, and a nomadic group of actors roaming the scattered outposts of the Great Lakes region, risking everything for art and humanity.
Also, A Novel Idea Book Club will meet Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. to discuss “You’d Be Home Now” by Kathleen Glasgow.
In this raw, deeply personal story, a teenaged girl struggles to find herself amidst the fallout of her brother’s addiction in a town ravaged by the opioid crisis. A journey of one sister, one brother, one family, to finally recognize and love each other for who they are, not who they are supposed to be, “You’d Be Home Now” is Kathleen Glasgow’s glorious and heartbreaking story about the opioid crisis, and how it touches all of us.
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, April 25 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Steps to be Successful at a Job Fair. The purpose of this workshop is to learn how to develop your resume, prepare for an interview and land a new job with a strategic elevator speech.
• Tuesday, May 23 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Stress Management. The purpose of this workshop is to learn short-term and long-term techniques to deal with stress, create more peaceful environments and calm your life.
• Tuesday, June 27 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Resume Dos and Don’ts. The purpose of this workshop is to learn the basics of resume writing. Information session only; however, appointments can be made at a later date and time for individual resume assistance.
Just a reminder — CareerLink workshops are completely free and open to the public.
To register for any of these events, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
The Seed Library is open! Come check out our new community offering now available to library patrons!
Choose seeds to take home and grow and then bring back seeds to donate later. A library card is required to participate in the Seed Library, but it’s quick and easy to sign up if you don’t have one. All you need is a current government issued ID and proof of residence.
•
2023 First Quarter Memorials
• In memory of Jacqulyn Henry and in honor of Addy Traister, given by Sandy and John Traister, “The Tryout” by Christina Soontornvat and “SweetValley Twins: Best Friends” by Nicole Andelfinger.
• In memory of Freda Pistorius, given by Flock Sunday School Class, “Letters of Trust (Friendship Letters)” by Wanda E. Brunstetter.
• In memory of Tom Criner, given by Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club, “Outdoor Survival Skills” by Larry Dean Olsen.
• In memory of Tom Criner, given by The Schons and Burt Families. “Woodworking: The Complete Step-by-Step Manual” by DK Publishing, “The Complete Book of Woodworking” by Tom Carpenter, “The Woodworking Bible” by Mike Williams and “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz.
• In memory of Pat Mortimer, given by Gerry and Sharon Borovick, “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Preston & Child and “Unnatural History” by Jonathan Kellerman.
• In memory of Pat Mortimer, given by Dennis and Anita McLaughlin, “Now I See You” by Shannon Work, “Everything to Lose” by Shannon Work, “The Killing Storm” by Shannon Work, “Murder in the San Juans” by Shannon Work, “The Moonlight Child” by Karen McQuestion and “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers.
• In memory of Patricia Bobbert, given by The Flock Sunday School Class, “The Warmth of Sunshine” by Kelly Irvin and “Every Good Gift” by Kelly Irvin.
• In memory of Max Smith, given by Karen Jordan, “Classic American Cars: An Illustrated Guide” by Craig Cheetham and “Muscle & Chrome: Classic American Cars” by Auto Editors of Consumer Guide.
Monetary Donations
• In memory of Mildred Bole, given by Gerald and Sharon Borovick.
• In memory of Patricia M. Mortimer, given by Florence B. DeBacco.
• In memory of Patricia M. Mortimer, given by J. Matthew Mortimer.
• In memory of Patricia Mortimer, given by Geraldine Priester.