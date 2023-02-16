The Redbank Valley Public Library is excited to have received a copy of “Stella and the Stars,” donated in memory of Lacy Magagnotti, by local author Tessa Ellis.
“Stella and the Stars” tells us about a dog’s life and love for stars, and the book was created by Tessa to help cope with the grief of losing a much-loved pet.
We are thrilled to have our copy and it is available for checkout now. Just look on our new arrivals shelf. Thank you, Tessa.
Spring is quickly approaching, and with it will be our Spring Book and Bake Sale.
We are planning on holding this annual event during the last week of March this year.
If you are interested in baking for us, please give us a call so we know what goodies you will be making.
We will have all genres of books available at the sale and look forward to sending you home with a favorite.
CareerLink will be at the library to do a workshop on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. The purpose of this workshop is to learn to easily access and understand the most useful parts of the PA CareerLink site to complete a successful job search.
This is free and open to the public — just contact Dani to register at (814) 272-4020 or danielleditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
If you’re interested in joining our Book Club, it meets the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at Zack’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem.
March’s book is “All Quiet on the Wester Front.” It has been made into a 2022 movie that is now playing on Netflix. There is also a 1930 movie version as well.
We look forward to seeing you there!