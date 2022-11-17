While a lot of people are planning their Thanksgiving dinners right now, there’s a large segment of the area population laying out its strategy for buck season. In normal times, this is a traditional gathering of nimrods pursuing braggin’ rights in the form of the heaviest deer with the biggest rack.
I’ve never gone deer hunting in my life, but I never had a problem with digging into anything made from venison either. I grew up in a family of hunters and developed a taste for it at an early age.
Tell that to to one of your city-bred friends and the response might be a delicate and effete Lifting of the Nose of High Disdain. The same folks think nothing of spending large amounts of money to dine in an overpriced restaurant featuring wild game. Go figure.
This is not a modern pretension. It goes back to at least the time of the Norman Conquest, and the evidence lingers on in our mother tongue.
Beef (boeuf in French) is the meat from a cow (Anglo-Saxon). The conquerors ate mutton (mouton), but the vanquished raised sheep.
Today, the higher-price places serve venison, but the rest of us eat deer meat. It tastes the same if you know how to cook it properly.
Some people go hunting who don’t even like venison, nor do their families. We hope that this high-quality meat is given to friends and family who do. Waste not, want not.
There are anecdotes about deer hunting during the Great Depression, how Grandpa shot a buck and the family ate well for several months. At least that’s how the story went in old movies.
And then there are other stories about how you couldn’t find a deer to shoot because they had been overhunted by other hungry people. I suspect that part of the problem was the scarcity of suitable browsing after the trees had been harvested a few decades before.
Turkey hunting, on the other hand, was not a big thing when I was growing up. The birds were a rarity in those days, and you could buy a gargantuan Butterball at the A&P for a reasonable price.
Domestic turkeys remained cheap for several decades, with specialty producers catering to niche markets. I once scored a kosher-raised bird from one of these folks who thought they owed me a favor. They didn’t to my way of thinking, but we enjoyed one of the most flavorful turkeys known to man that Thanksgiving.
About 20 years ago, I noticed that wild turkeys were everywhere. It used to be a breath-taking moment to see one in the 1960s, but large flocks appeared in many a farm field in the early 2000s. The first time I spotted a gathering of big dark birds, I had to blink and look again to make sure they weren’t buzzards.
But all things come to an end, and now the game commission thinks that the surfeit of gobblers might be collapsing for some reason. I’ve heard that ruffed grouse have become scarce, too.
I’m not a hunter, so I have no opinion beyond mere curiosity. I will say that we had an overabundance of mourning doves up in my corner of South Bethlehem last summer. They tried to nest everywhere and seemed eerily bold in a Hitchcockian way.
Anything that gives me that kind of stink eye needs to be eaten before it eats me. Just sayin’.
Someone should have mentioned that to the escaped pheasants who took up residence in a brushy area near my mom’s house a few weeks ago. The pup and I saw them peering at us from a stand of frost-bitten knotweed one day, but ominous clumps of feathers kept showing up in the yard.
One such clump appeared in the side yard, according to my brother, and then the pup retrieved a random bone from a bush the next day. I took it from her in case it was a hazardous chicken bone, but it resembled no domestic poultry I’d ever seen.
We may be down to one pheasant now, or maybe there’s a bird missing a wing hiding somewhere. If that’s the case, it isn’t long for this world. There’s a large cat in the neighborhood who delivers a lethal case of stink eye to anything that crosses its path.
It’s crazy to think that we are competing with family pets for wild game. Then again, this is happening in 2022, a crazy year if ever there was one.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]