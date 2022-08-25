Summer has flown by and it’s nearly time for school to start again. Fortunately, the weather has cooled off somewhat. I can’t imagine trying to teach and learn when its 90 degrees outside.
Back in September 1961, I didn’t know what the daily temperatures were other than “hot.” There we were, the first batch of pupils to grace the halls of the bright and shiny-new Hawthorn Elementary School, and we spent several afternoons outside enjoying the shade of a small grove of pine trees.
Or at least that’s where Lucille George Sayers’ pupils hung out. I remember a few other groups enjoying the great outdoors at the same time, but I didn’t take a lot of notice of them. After all, when you’re six years old you’re still healing from the trauma of being just another kid and not your mama’s precious baby.
Miss George, as she was known at the time, read aloud to us from various picture books as we lolled in the cool grass. Grass-stained school clothes were of minor importance because nobody wanted to explain a schoolhouse full of heat exhaustion cases. Sixty years later, I only remember a story about a silly giant who tried jumping into his boots every morning and failed.
My grandfather was still teaching at the time, and the teachers compared notes. He said that we were all about three weeks’ behind schedule until the weather cooled off.
Playground equipment was in short supply at all the new elementary schools that needed to be built in those days. There were some swings at the old building in South Bethlehem, and Porter had swings and a merry-go-round. I spent my last two years at Mahoning Township, and it was a great day when equipment showed up in early 1967.
But we were all highly enthusiastic about recess anyway. I suspect that kids don’t grumble about not having this or that until somebody tells them that they need it. Until consumerism hits them on the head, endless games of Tag, Red Rover and jump rope are what they need.
You seldom saw an overweight child in those days. Sure, there were husky kids and beanpole kids, a matter of genetics. Everybody played a game of pick-up sports as a matter of course.
And we walked everywhere reachable by shank’s-mare. Unless you were going to the swimming pool or one of the ice cream stands along the Clarion road, you used your feet or your bicycle to get where you were going.
Which was all well and good unless you were the skinny kid in a bunch of the more solidly built sort. A random gang of highway workers took it upon themselves to ask me if my mother didn’t feed me one day. I think I was still recovering from the loss of my awful tonsils that year, so I was scrawny.
I am happy to report that no one in his right mind asks me that question these days.
Some of us had a little chuckle last week when I stopped by the farmer’s market in town. No doubt most of us were gently scolded by our doctors because of the extra pounds we put on during the pandemic. Being lighter in our boots is definitely healthier, but there’s more to good health than a number on a bathroom scale.
Peace between one’s ears is invaluable.
On the other hand, I think taking a cue from childhood would probably rid us of some of that pandemic weight. I need to follow my own advice, because two hours of walking up and down the Dayton Fairground wore me out last week. On the other hand, I don’t stroll so much as I conduct a personal death march when covering a story.
Let’s blame it on a surge of youthful enthusiasm. Now that I have a small health issue sorted out, I have all this energy bubbling from my pores. The rest of my body is still getting used to the idea and it protests.
That’s okay. It’s time to start removing some sad garden plants that somehow survived heat and drought and replace them with fall crops. I don’t care to run laps or do calisthenics for their own sakes. I’d rather work and see immediate results.
Meanwhile, I can’t wait to hear the school bus coming down the street this week. It’s just part of the natural order of things.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]