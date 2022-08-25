Summer has flown by and it’s nearly time for school to start again. Fortunately, the weather has cooled off somewhat. I can’t imagine trying to teach and learn when its 90 degrees outside.

Back in September 1961, I didn’t know what the daily temperatures were other than “hot.” There we were, the first batch of pupils to grace the halls of the bright and shiny-new Hawthorn Elementary School, and we spent several afternoons outside enjoying the shade of a small grove of pine trees.

