I got a treat for Mother’s Day. My daughter and middle grandson took me on a bit of an excursion through country I hadn’t explored in some years, and then fed me at the Clarion River Lodge. It was like a one-day vacation.
On the trip north from Brookville, I pointed out landmarks I remembered from childhood, adding family stories and history from the 1960s. I hope it was as much fun for them as it was for me.
I guess I’m officially one of those old wise women who shows up at family reunions and transmits bits of forgotten lore to the young’uns. I hope that my gentle readers do the same thing. I mean, we’ve probably earned the right to torture our grandchildren’s ears with long-winded tales.
First up was the much-loved Frosty Freeze just north of Brookville along Route 36. My daughter and I had planned to stop there for a free Mother’s Day treat, but all three of us were in something of a food coma after a good-size lunch and a mimosa apiece at our destination. Next time.
The Frosty Freeze was always a stopping place for my family after Grandpa bought a gentleman’s farm just over the hill from Denny Bonavita’s house. At the tender age of eight, I stayed there one weekend with my Uncle Mel and Aunt Ellen. They were young adults at the time, so swanning about with them after dark and having ice cream was a memorable event.
I looked in vain for an old-time one-pump gas station just up the road. Gone, vanished within the past ten years.
Broadacres was still standing, in good shape but lacking all those chickens I remember. My captive audience was told that it had been a fruit farm until the Great Depression, a short historical item related by my own father who was a small boy at the time.
Up the road, the turnoff to my grandparents’ summertime gentleman’s farm would have been easy to miss if not for the Quiet Creek Herb Farm sign. And this led to another grandma story.
Not far from it, there was once one of those small roadside picnic areas maintained by the state. It was much like the one on Route 28 north of New Bethlehem across from the Middle Run railroad underpass. Both are gone now, pleasant places just right for a quick picnic lunch for families on the road in the days before fast-food restaurants were common.
Straight ahead was Sigel, a place I don’t think I’d ever seen in daylight. In my childhood, there were pre-dawn road trips north to visit relatives. So, my memories of Sigel are limited to a traffic light blinking in the dark, I think.
The next few miles didn’t look familiar, so I settled back and enjoyed the scenery. That was a rare treat because I was the default roadtrip driver in earlier years. We turned, turned again and yet again and then we were at our destination.
It was up in those hills sloping to the Clarion River that my great-great-grandfather felled big trees and rode lumber rafts to downriver sawmills, riding the train most of the way home to Redbank Township, Clarion County.
I didn’t get to that part of the story because we were occupied with a delicious meal. Again, next time. I’d heard it from a great-aunt at a family reunion, a big fan of my dad’s when he was a little boy.
When Aunt Ruby told me that story a few months after Dad passed away in 2000, I paid sharp attention. There was more going on than an elderly woman telling a family story.
There was a lot of signaling happening, especially when she said that Dad loved stories about “old stuff.” I was being tagged as a storyteller, a future wise woman to transmit our stories.
Life was hectic for the next decade, but I dug into the background of the broader family when I could. When I came back to the New Bethlehem area in early 2012, this column was born.
I don’t know how wise I’ve turned out to be, but boy, can I spin a yarn.
With all this running through my head during a simple Mother’s Day jaunt, it is no wonder that this week’s column took the course that it did.
As a postscript, I crashed and took a very refreshing nap after I got home. This business of being an old wise woman is exhausting.
