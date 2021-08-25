Being a performing artist or any kind of artist is both a blessing and curse. You get to experience the depth and breadth and highs and lows of life in extraordinary ways, but your lack of real-world, practical skills often dooms you to the category of starving artist.
Acting is a living art, whether on the stage or on film. The actor breathes life into words and inhabits characters who have previously lived only on paper. It is an exciting, mysterious and ever-fresh experience. Being an actor is like never having to grow up. You are getting paid to play and go on adventures. That’s why those jobs are so hard to get and keep.
Stage fright is something you have to work through if you really want to be a performer. Some people have it worse than others, but I believe we all have it to some degree. With me, it always helped to have been rehearsing with a cast for several weeks, because it was like already having an audience. Also, when you are performing on a proscenium stage, the audience is in darkness while the stage is ablaze with lights, so you can pretend the audience isn’t there. Cold auditions in front of a group of strangers is the most nerve-wracking acting experience.
When performing in a play, you can get attached to your characters since you spend several weeks developing them, but with films on a fast-paced schedule, you no sooner jump into character than you are saying “Goodbye” to the role. There is not enough time for really developing your character.
Film is a unique art that has the ability to capture a one perfectly orchestrated performance of a multitude of artists and present it to audience after audience for centuries. The artists and performers may all be dead and gone, but they continue to perform and entertain us.
The novelty of “moving pictures” never wears off for me. I’m just as delighted looking at a magic lantern show as I am at finely-crafted motion pictures. Even creating flip books and animating basic drawings can be thoroughly entertaining.
Even though acting is my all-consuming passion, singing is probably my most natural talent. I have resisted it, however, and tried to focus on classical acting, which makes it hard to find an audience. Nevertheless, I was inspired by singers, Shirley Jones, Jane Powell, Deanna Durbin, and also many movie musicals, including Gilbert and Sullivan’s musical “The Pirates of Penzance.”
My first big debut as a solo artist was at my cousin’s wedding at age 14. I was to sing “The Lord’s Prayer” (the high soprano version). This was the first time I realized that in vocal arrangements, the pianist was playing something different and the vocalist was supposed to sing the main tune that was to blend with the notes in the arrangement. It was tricky to learn this new style of singing.
On the big day, I was petrified, (although, throughout my career “stage fright” has never prevented me from completing my performance and doing an adequate job). I was terrified that I was going to disgrace myself, mess up and ruin the wedding. As soon as I began to sing, all the nerves seemed to rush into my microphone clenched hands and made them completely numb, but the performance went well.
More recently, I had an episode during a performance that tested my skills as a performer. It was during the Easter Sunday service at the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church. I had signed up to sing. At the last minute, my dad told me to take one of his music stands, so I did, thinking “What could go wrong?” Well, as it turned out, something “could go wrong” that I never expected. Halfway through my solo, the music stand began to sink before me. I snatched my music as the stand went down. Our speaker tried to help set up my stand, but in less than 30 seconds it sank again. The whole time I kept singing without missing a beat or getting out of sync with my CD accompaniment. Finally, I let the music fall and finished on a high note. We later discovered that there was a small groove in the metal music stand that had not been properly secured.
The skill of piano performance comes in handy, especially in the churches. I am not the most gifted musician, but my piano playing skills are good for most everyday events and are in reasonable demand.
Dancing was never one of my strong points. In the beginning, I struggled with any kind of stage movement. I was stiff and awkward. I am extremely slow when trying to learn choreography. I have to watch the dancers in front of me and mirror their actions. In a college dance class, I had a chance to learn an overview of the dancing business. Ballet was pure torture (I prefer pantomime), tap dancing was a chore, but jazz and modern dance were kind of fun, because you made it up as you went along. Perhaps one day I will improve at dancing before I get too old.
When you become the MC (Master of Ceremonies) for a program, you automatically become a bit of a stand up comedian. The audience is eager to laugh and be entertained, so any comical comments are likely to cause a ripple of giggles through the crowd. My brother and I have done a number of concerts over the years and someone had to speak between songs to tie the program together. I was the logical choice, and so I became comfortable with public speaking. Little behind the scenes jokes are an audience favorite.
When you get into show business, you end up dabbling in everything on stage and offstage — up to even baking cookies for the intermission concession stand. To put up with all the headaches and the chaos that comes with the performing arts, you really have to love performing.
In conclusion, too many people make the mistake of thinking that “talent” is all that is needed to succeed in the performing arts. Talent is but a part of success. The amount of time, hard work and determination that an individual is willing to put into their dreams is the best way to measure one’s potential for success