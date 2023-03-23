On Feb. 3, 2023 a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed at the town of East Palestine (EP), Ohio. A state of emergency was declared by city council on Feb. 4. On Feb. 6, “a controlled release of vinyl chloride,” meaning burning it in a nearby trench, out in the open, was conducted.
I live nine miles as the crow flies from EP. It is a wonderful change from driving into Pittsburgh, or even the suburbs. It’s similar to Rimersburg, Knox and New Bethlehem — working class towns populated by salt of the earth Americans who work hard, love their country and may not be affluent, but are rich with family connections, friends who are volunteer firemen, or Lions, or other.
Before COVID, me and the wife often visited to eat steak and drink beer at the “Road House,” grab a couple chili dogs at “Dogs on the Run” or buy meat from the old school butchers at the “Sparkle Market.” Let’s be honest, many Democrats, even in Clarion are right now sneering at such low brow, mouth breathing people.
I love them. They keep the world turning, which may be why Democrats hate them.
When they did the “controlled burn” (doesn’t controlled mean it’s inside in a “controlled environment?”) it created a huge cloud that covered everything before expanding and moving north. A friend and volunteer firefighter from EP, masked, contracted chemically induced bronchitis, because they took off their gear as they got into their cars to go home. Imagine the people who live there. They suffer from headaches, anxiety, coughing, fatigue/tiredness and irritation, pain and burning of the skin. Pets and hundreds, maybe thousands, of fish are dead.
“The community is now exposed to a mixture of numerous petroleum-based volatile organic compounds, so it may not just be one, it could be the mixture of them,” said Erin Haynes, chairperson of the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at the University of Kentucky. “The evidence of a toxic exposure could very well be the rashes,” she said. “They need all the assistance that we all can provide.”
They ain’t getting it though.
“FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time,” DeWine’s office said in a statement.
At this time?
Over two weeks later federal EPA Administrator Michael Regan finally showed up at EP. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg waited nearly three weeks. President Joe Biden still hasn’t visited EP and said he didn’t intend to.
Guess where President Joe Biden did think it was important enough to visit? That’s right, on Feb. 20 Biden landed in Ukraine. In Kyiv, Biden announced an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. military and civilian handouts. We were already paying their citizens’ pensions (for over a year), government salaries and health care. Ukraine’s government says the U.S. has given Ukraine $196 billion in 2022 alone.
“The needs of Ukraine are urgent, and we plan to deploy this direct aid to Ukraine as soon as possible to be used on most urgent needs,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
The needs of East Palestine? Not so urgent.
CEO Greg Becker said Silicon Valley Bank focused on “supporting women, Black and Latinx emerging talent, and other under represented groups.” Over the weekend of March 10, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank basically went broke and were shut down by regulators. More than 90 percent of SVB’s $175.4 billion in deposits exceeded the $250,000 insurance cap. After consultation with President Biden, Secretary Yellen lifted the cap. CNBC noted, “it is a bailout of the venture capital community plus their portfolio companies (their investments). That’s the depositor base of SVB.” And the venture capital community plus their portfolio companies are the biggest contributors to Democrats and Joe Biden.
That’s $196 billion for foreigners and $161 billion for Democrat donors. For East Palestine? Zero.
Democrats and Joe Biden — the President of NOT you.
This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]