“It’s a new year, and I’m going to get some new stuff,” Elaine announced. “I got gift cards for Christmas, and I think I’ll just splurge on all the things I’ve been wanting. Next time you see me, I’ll be dressed to kill.”
“Oh, no!” Melanie responded. “That sounds like you might buy guns or knives. I hope I’m not someone you plan to kill.”
“Don’t be silly,” Elaine said. “You know very well I only mean I’m going to get my hair done, buy some fabulous clothes and maybe that beautiful necklace I saw in the jewelry store. You might swoon at how beautiful I’ll look, but unless you crack your head on something when you pass out, you won’t likely die.”
“Jewelry?” Lila asked. “What about that verse Grandma used to quote? I think it was, ‘Salvation is not in the putting on of gold, nor the wearing of apparel nor the braiding of the hair.’ She said I shouldn’t wear jewelry, but that puzzled me. It sounded to me like if it meant I shouldn’t wear gold, then I shouldn’t wear clothes or braid my hair either, but she was quite picky about me wearing the right clothes.”
“I got curious about that one day,” Viola interjected. “I have a Bible app on my phone, and I couldn’t find that verse in any translation. The closest I could come was, “Do not let your adornment be merely outward — arranging the hair, wearing gold, or putting on fine apparel — rather let it be the hidden person of the heart, with the incorruptible beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is very precious in the sight of God,” (1 Peter 3:3-4 NKJV). Another verse said something about dressing modestly and not wearing braided hair or gold or pearls or costly clothing. (See 1 Timothy 2:9.) But I think I’ve heard people claiming long, braided hair is essential for women.”
“Well, what does all that mean?” Elaine asked. “Am I doing something wrong if I buy new clothes and jewelry? What should I wear?”
Good question. The Bible makes some things very clear about how we should dress. “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience,” (Colossians 3:12 NIV). Another verse tells us “Be clothed with humility, for ‘God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.’” (See 1 Peter 5:5.) James also says God “gives grace to the humble,” and both are quoting from the Old Testament. (See James 4:6 and Proverbs 3:34.)
The “Virtuous Woman of Proverbs” is lauded because, “She girds herself with strength, and strengthens her arms,” (Proverbs 31:17 NKJV). “Strength and honor are her clothing; She shall rejoice in time to come,” (Proverbs 31:25 NKJV). This passage also tells us “Charm is deceitful, and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised,” (Proverbs 31:30 NKJV). The outward appearance does not matter as much as what is in the heart and soul.
Jesus said, “Consider the lilies, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; and yet I say to you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. If then God so clothes the grass, which today is in the field and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, how much more will He clothe you, O you of little faith?” (Luke 12:27-28 NKJV). We do not need to worry about our clothes.
Paul urges us to wear the armor we need to fight against the evil in the world. “Therefore, take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; above all, taking the shield of faith, with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God; praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints,” (Ephesians 6:13-18 NKJV).
Let us ask God to transform us into the people He wants us to be; let us dress modestly, and make sure we are clothed with humility, compassion, kindness, patience, gentleness, and righteousness.
•
Transformed
I’m being transformed. I’m renewed in His love.
I’m being transformed with peace from above.
My heart sees His rainbow; I’ve weathered the storm.
I’m receiving great blessing; I’m being transformed.
My life was a desert where I cried all alone.
I ached with the silence and begged for a song.
I needed a Savior; I needed a Friend.
I needed assurance that love would not end.
Now I’m being transformed — my faith growing strong.
I’m being transformed and learning God’s song.
My hope’s growing brighter. Joy colors my days
For I’m being transformed as God guides my way.
I wanted to change me; I struggled to grow.
I hated the weakness I tried not to show.
I needed His mercy; I needed His grace.
My heart cried for love and my soul searched for peace.
Now I’m being transformed; He’s renewing my mind.
In Him is the peace I tried so hard to find.
My heart feels His mercy; my soul seeks His will.
My life is transformed by His soft, “Peace. Be still!”
I’m being transformed; my heart’s being changed.
I’m being transformed – my life rearranged.
In His perfect will He’s renewing my mind.
I’m being transformed! I’m being transformed!
•
Bible Verses
1 Timothy 2:9 (NKJV) — In like manner also, that the women adorn themselves in modest apparel, with propriety and moderation, not with braided hair or gold or pearls or costly clothing.
1 Peter 5:5 (NKJV) — Likewise, you younger people, submit yourselves to your elders. Yes, all of you be submissive to one another, and be clothed with humility, for “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”
James 4:6 (NKJV) — But He gives more grace. Therefore He says: “God resists the proud, But gives grace to the humble.”
Proverbs 3:34 (NKJV) — Surely He scorns the scornful, but gives grace to the humble.