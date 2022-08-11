I don’t remember ever whining, “Are we there yet?” from the back seat during a road trip. I was already in enough trouble for accidentally kicking the bottom of the driver’s seat containing my dad.
But I have asked it of myself as an adult. A two-hour drive used to be a normal thing for me when I was the managing editor of a central Pennsylvania business journal. I didn’t mind because the world had not yet discovered the convenience of the Internet.
Now that I’m in my so-called golden years, the love of the open road has lost its luster somewhat. If I can’t get somewhere within an hour, I start questioning some of my life choices.
A lot of that is due to higher gas prices here in 2022. While a gallon of regular has dropped again to about $4.59 in the area this morning, and diesel has finally dropped below $6 again, a lot of people are still curtailing their driving. It is a fine thing to dredge up our 1970s experiences.
The oil price shock of 1973 and 1974 didn’t seem to affect me noticeably, mostly because I was a college freshman who legged it everywhere. I had a pocketful of cash from my summer job and little of it went to support the oil industry.
Well, maybe some of it did, but not as much as it would today. There was plastic merchandise on store shelves, but we often gave it a pass in favor of glass, ceramics, metal and wood, most of it made in the good ol’ US of A.
In those days, we tended to sneer at labels bearing the phrase Made in Japan. To be fair, they were doing their best to modernize and often fell short of the mark. And then something happened.
A gal on my dorm floor had the first-ever Yamaha guitar I’d ever seen. Not expecting much, I picked it up and strummed a couple chords. It sounded much better than the one I’d had forever, a Harmony knock-off bought at the Western Auto in New Bethlehem.
That’s a blast from the past. You could buy musical instruments, household goods and auto parts under the same roof. The store was right up the street, too.
But that Yamaha. Oh, my. It was a revelation and changed my mind about how the world works.
Japanese companies began producing better and better merchandise all the time, catching up to and surpassing the U.S. To this day, I prize a couple of Japanese transistor radios made in the ‘80s.
They developed excellent business practices, too, highly productive and cost-effective. The fact is, Japan came along and did American things better than Americans did.
U.S. corporations began paying attention and copied the Japanese model in large degree. Unfortunately, they also gave it their own special traditional twist and began treating workers as just another cost of doing business.
But the Japanese suffered a serious downturn in business in the ‘90s, regarded as a lost decade now. Fortunately, they started cooperating with a few U.S. counterparts, and these joint ventures began turning out quality products.
But nature, and business, abhors a vacuum. China was ready to fill it for us with cheap consumer goods. After emerging from its decades-long Chairman Mao coma, it built itself into an industrial power.
Made in China has a worse reputation than Made in Japan ever did. A lot of this has to do with the cheap prices demanded by American companies and consumers, resulting in goods of questionable quality.
You get what you pay for. You also pay for what you get.
So, what we got was a virus and a production slowdown and supply-chain problems that will take years to fix. With so many of our goods made abroad, it costs more to bring them to us if they are even available. That six-dollar diesel fuel is tacked on to every price tag — all over the world.
A few years ago, I remember writing in this column about the dangers of normality bias, a state of affairs where every day is just like yesterday and things are only going to get better. It came back to haunt me two years ago.
Back in April 2000, it became uncomfortably clear that depending on China and India for our supply of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals had been a really bad idea. There were demands for more factories to be built in the good ol’ US of A. Oh, and the merchandise had better be pretty darned cheap, too.
“You can get something good, something fast or something cheap. Pick any two.”
You can’t build a factory in a month for $1.99 plus tax. And you need lots of quality components and raw materials to make stuff. Where does that all come from, and at what price?
And that’s how we got to where we are today.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]