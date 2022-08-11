I don’t remember ever whining, “Are we there yet?” from the back seat during a road trip. I was already in enough trouble for accidentally kicking the bottom of the driver’s seat containing my dad.

But I have asked it of myself as an adult. A two-hour drive used to be a normal thing for me when I was the managing editor of a central Pennsylvania business journal. I didn’t mind because the world had not yet discovered the convenience of the Internet.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos