I fell down another rabbit hole and it’s the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s fault. I attended a special meeting last week and there was a mention of genealogy. Well now, that was, as they say, fortuitous.
I’ve been pining for a road trip to some of my favorite old haunts. At the top of the list is Duncan’s Island, best known to today’s travelers as that strange commercial clump of truck stops, diners, fast-food joints and sketchy motels near the Clarks Ferry Bridge on the way to Harrisburg.
There is an exit from four-lane US 22/322, Amity Hall. Few people take it anymore because there isn’t much left of the early 19th-century inn by that name, a structure which morphed over time into what we would call a travel plaza. The “new” road bypasses a stretch of the old William Penn Highway, leaving Amity Hall cut off from the modern world.
This is where our tale of magic and local connections begins.
If you are a resident of the L-V’s coverage area and you have the Hulings or Duncan families in your genealogy, this is where they got their start west of the Susquehanna River about the time of the French and Indian War.
Marcus Hulings, a man of Swedish extraction, was likely the first European to settle on the two-mile-long island. He and his wife set up shop along a westward trader’s path leading from the Susquehanna, erecting a basic tavern along the trail to supplement their farm’s produce.
Hulings got along well with the local Native Americans for the most part, but relations took a sharp turn for the worse in October 1755. Here in Western Pennsylvania, Braddock’s defeat near Pittsburgh is something we heard about in history class. Along the Susquehanna and Juniata rivers, though, the subsequent native uprising was along the lines of a holocaust for settlers.
After a few narrow escapes, Hulings and his family survived and prospered in the years that followed. By the time their granddaughter, Rebecca, was born in 1789, the family was well-off.
Rebecca’s social position was good, and she became the wife of an early Pennsylvania Supreme Court judge’s son, Robert Callender Duncan. Born and raised in relatively cosmopolitan Carlisle, he received medical training and became a physician.
The young couple set up housekeeping on Duncan’s Island, building a rather nice stone house just down the road from Rebecca’s grandparents’ tavern. Both still stand today in the land cut off by US 22/322.
This sets the stage for the connection to the Duncan Cemetery, located in Madison Township, Armstrong County, not far from today’s Widnoon, formerly known as Duncansville.
Robert Callender Duncan had a sizable handful of siblings. A brother, Alexander, somehow made his way to this area and lies buried in that graveyard.
The Hulings also made their way to our area. This is where the genealogy trail gets tricky because everyone named his son Marcus and I’m still unraveling the family ties. But you can find men with that name buried in Phillipston and Bradys Bend.
How did these Duncan and Hulings men get here? Alexander Duncan and at least one Marcus Hulings served in the War of 1812 and may have marched out this way on their way to the defense of Erie, liking it so much that they settled here. That’s a mystery for another day.
There are other connections to local families. I haven’t sorted out all the crisscrossing lines, but there were marriages to Lambersons and Adamses, which then led to Daniel Boone’s cousin who moved to the Mahoning Township area.
The road from then and there to here and now began as a bit of whimsy and curiosity for me.
I was always intrigued by Duncan’s Island. The Juniata and Susquehanna branches of the Pennsylvania Canal intersected here. There is a state historical marker stuck beside the northbound lanes of US 22/322, but it’s hard to find out much when you’re whizzing by at 70 miles per hour.
One day in the late 1990s, I had some spare time after a trip to Harrisburg and decided to get off at the Amity Hall exit. And this is how I found the land that time forgot.
There are historical references to canal travelers stopping to spend the night at “Mrs. Duncan’s.” There are others mentioning her striking a deal with the canal company, allowing her workers to travel freely without paying boat fares.
What a gal. That sort of thing was extraordinary at a time when women didn’t often show up in commercial ventures.
This was Rebecca, the Hulings heiress and wife of Robert Callender Duncan. Rather, she was his widow at the age of 28 with three young children at home.
She turned their snug stone mini-mansion into a traveler’s inn as a way to support the children. Within three years’ time, she was able to build a fine brick house a mile down the road nearer the Susquehanna. This later became a vast truck stop in the 1920s and 1930s at the junction of US 11/15 and US 22/322.
Her brother-in-law was the Alexander Duncan buried in the Duncan Cemetery near Widnoon.
The next time you’re tempted to get off the highway and explore, do it. Roots turn up in the oddest places.
