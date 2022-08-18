Well, a lot of things have happened recently. It’s hard to decide where to start.
I guess the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home would be good. This has never been done to a former president before, not even Nixon after the Watergate scandal. So why do it to Trump?
I think that there are a number of reasons. First of all, the Left fears that Trump will run and win in 2024. They will do anything to discredit him. Also, I think that there is a message there for the rest of us. If they can do it to a former president, they can do it to us as well. We had better not step out of line.
This, of course, begs the question of why such raids are not being conducted against Democrats, like Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton. They seem to be disgustingly exempt. It seems as though we are transforming into a banana republic, wherein any opposition to government makes one susceptible to oppression. Just a few years ago, who would have thought this possible?
As we have all no doubt heard, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been busing illegal aliens to northern sanctuary cities. The liberal leaders of these cities are creating a loud outcry. Why? Liberals claim to believe that illegals are great contributors to society. If that is true, they should be glad to get them. Maybe the Democrats don’t need the votes in those cities, like they do in the red states. The situation on the border is their creation. Let them have a taste of it.
We might as well face the fact that we now have what was once called “galloping inflation.” It is now affecting every aspect of our economy. The most obvious example is fuel prices. It’s really something when the government states how fuel prices are down. While they have indeed dropped some in the last few weeks, where are they compared to January 2021?
They are fond of saying that consumer spending is reaching new heights. Of course it is. Everything, including essentials, costs more. We have to spend more to get by. Grocery prices have climbed. I bought some sweet corn from a produce wagon the other day. The prices were up from previous years. A little sign explained that the higher price was due to increased costs of operation.
There are actually people who blame the situation on storekeepers, grocers and other merchants. This is just so wrong in so many ways. To remain viable, a business has to make a profit. When goods cost them more, they have to charge more to make a profit. After all, they and their employees have the same bills as the rest of us. They certainly don’t need anyone’s misdirected anger. Place the blame where it belongs.
We keep hearing more and more that we should buy electric vehicles. What a farce! First of all, they are out of the price range of a vast number of people. Also, they use fossil fueled electricity to charge. They have a disturbing tendency to catch fire or explode. I was in a wreck last March. The other driver’s insurance company provided me with a hybrid loaner car until mine was repaired. It was nice. The mileage was great, but when the battery got low, the good old gasoline engine would kick in. If they become more affordable, hybrids would be a good thing.
It’s hard to believe that we’re in the second half of August already. Teachers and students alike are in the throes of back-to-school jitters. It must be extra hard this year, considering what possibly awaits them. Those who are not “woke” are probably in for a rough time.
I’m glad to no longer be a teacher. I don’t think I could handle things the way they are today. It would be like walking on eggs all the time. It was hard enough to memorize students’ names, let alone remembering boys who wanted referred to as “she” and girls who wanted to be called “he.” Nightmare.