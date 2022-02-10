There must be giant mutant rabbits and cats on the loose up here on the hill in South Bethlehem. Either that, or the winter sun simply melts the top layer of snow and makes their tracks much bigger.
I hope it’s the latter case. Otherwise, we’re going to be starring in a major sci-fi movie up here, one with a script good enough to bring Chuck Norris out of retirement.
When I’m not busy trying to negotiate my way across the Frozen Tundra Formerly Known As My Parking Space, I like to take a few minutes in the evening to see who visits the area. Somebody usually has some drama going on after dark.
You can see it in the scuffed quality of animal tracks. In one spot, you’ll find evidence of some wily rabbit fleeing the speedy approach of someone’s house cat from around a building’s corner. A closer inspection will show the feline’s path to its hiding place.
I really don’t know my cat neighbors that well. The only one I see in the daytime is a handsome white one with black spots, prone to sitting on his Chestnut Street porch with his paws tucked under him on a frigid day. Maybe he’s the potential rabbit slayer.
Cats are such mysterious characters in comparison to your average household pooch. For the most part, dogs are pretty much what-you-see-is-what-you-get, with a few notable exceptions.
On a cold snowy winter’s day when the wind is blowing and the drifts are piling up, I tend to think of the legendary winter of 1977. I was home from college, so I got to watch our cat in action. I guess you qualify as an old-timer if you remember that winter.
Fella was no dummy. He had a well-marked route to a sheltered spot beneath our neighbor’s evergreen shrubs. Everything within sight looked like a heap of snow, except for one obvious portal into an alternate dimension of space and time.
Or at least that’s how I like to think of Fella’s DIY entrance to his secret world where he did his daily business before dashing inside for food and warm laps. He always preferred the great outdoors despite having a perfectly fine litter box in the basement. Fortunately, our neighbor didn’t mind because he had been a favorite of hers since kittenhood.
That was a winter of natural-gas shortages and lowered thermostats. Ours was set at 67, a tad chilly in the days before Dad replaced all the windows in the house. If you sat down to watch television, you automatically reached for an afghan or throw of some kind.
Fella developed a type of warm-lap radar. He would sit discreetly in a doorway, sizing up who was mostly likely to remain in one place for an extended period of time. The most sedentary person became his best buddy for a while.
Now, we all experience cabin fever at some point during the winter months, walking around with a slightly crazed look in our eyes when we finally venture out into the public eye. Fortunately, most of us don’t indulge our lust for doing the zoomies when we do.
Such is not the case with cats, or at least the ones I’ve been owned by.
Sometime in February, Fella’s patience with physical distancing wore a little thin. You took your life in your hands if you ventured into the kitchen without turning on a light. There was always a 10-pound wannabe miniature tiger lurking beneath a table or chair.
Imagine, if you will, having a furball hit you mid-thigh and bouncing off into the darkness while you were carrying a cup of tea. He thought it was funny. I did not.
Fella also acquired the habit of attacking electrical cords with gusto. In the interest of preventing a house fire or a fricasseed cat, we started unplugging everything that wasn’t in use. That was not one of his finer endearing qualities, but we got over it.
And now for the really mysterious part. There were days when we could not find him anywhere in the house even when there was a snack involved. You could call his name until you were bluer in the face than you usually were that winter, but there was no answering meow.
We finally discovered his super-secret catcave behind a sofa, a lidded cardboard box full of fabric scraps suitable for quilting. It made a dandy warm, dark and cozy spot safe from the prying eyes of those dimwitted humans who shared his house with him.
For those who are not cat lovers, you probably don’t appreciate a feline’s mysterious ways. Truth be told, they try the patience of those of us who adore them. But there’s never a dull moment.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]