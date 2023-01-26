“I heard a thump on my window yesterday,” Lillian said. “When I looked out, I found a very bewildered-looking sparrow in a basket that I had set against the wall under the window. It must have seen the reflection of trees in the window and flew into it thinking it would land in a tree.”
“What did you do?” Yvonne asked.
“I thought about trying to help but was afraid I’d scare it and just make things worse. It was cold out, but some leaves had blown into the basket so they would keep it warm. After a while, I checked and found it was gone. I guess it wasn’t badly hurt.”
“I thought Jesus said God takes care of sparrows,” Willa protested. “Doesn’t the Bible say something about not letting them fall? He said we didn’t need to worry because we are of more value than many sparrows.”
“Well,” Yvonne replied, “since this is a Bible study class, let’s see what He actually said.”
“Here’s one reference,” Lillian exclaimed. “It says, ‘Are not five sparrows sold for two copper coins? And not one of them is forgotten before God,’ (Luke 12:6 NKJV).”
“Willa, you were right about us being worth more than sparrows,” Yvonne added. “This verse says, ‘But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear, therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows,’ (Luke 12:7 NKJV). (See also Matthew 10:31.)
“Here’s the other part of what I was thinking,” Willa said. “‘Are not two sparrows sold for a copper coin? And not one of them falls to the ground apart from your Father’s will,’ (Matthew 10:29 NKJV). I guess the sparrow still falls, but only if that is according to God’s will.”
“I kind of wish He would keep them from falling,” Lillian mused. “I sometimes wish He would keep me from having problems, too. I don’t always understand how trouble can be a part of God’s will.”
Nobody ever told us life would be easy. We were never promised it would be fair. We were only told that God can take everything that happens to us and somehow work it all out in the end for our good. (See Romans 8:28.)
We live in a broken world, and sin has tainted what could have been. God planned and created a perfect Earth, but He gave human beings the gift of choice. We might like to blame all our problems on Adam and Eve because they sinned and brought evil into God’s perfect creation. But every human being tends to succumb to that same original sin. Satan tempted Adam and Eve by saying, “For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil,” (Genesis 3:5 NKJV). We human beings still want to be like God. We want to be in control. We want to have our own way like the little girl who was sent to her room until she could quit crying. After a while she returned with tears still wet on her cheeks and said, “I guess you just can’t cry enough around here to get your own way.”
Her parents would not let her have her own way even though they loved her — especially because they loved her. They knew more about life than she did.
God does not always us give everything we want even though He loves us — especially because He loves us. God certainly knows more about life than we do — even more than our finite human minds can ever expect to understand.
A Psalm of the sons of Korah tells us something more we may learn from the lowly sparrow: “Even the sparrow has found a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young — even Your altars, O Lord of hosts, my King and my God. Blessed are those who dwell in Your house; They will still be praising You,” (Psalm 84:3-4 NKJV). Those of us who trust God and know His love for us may sing along with the sons of Korah, “For a day in Your courts is better than a thousand. I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of wickedness,” (Psalm 84:10 NKJV).
The safest place for us to be is close to God. That is where we can find “the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding.” It “will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (See Philippians 4:6-7.) Staying close to God, loving and trusting God, can bring us joy. (See Psalm 5:11.)
The chickadees also have a lesson for us. They may get first choice of the food because they often learn to trust the one who feeds them, possibly eating out of the pan as it is being carried to the feeder. Let us learn to trust God at least that much. Let us sing along with David, “But as for me, I trust in You, O Lord; I say, ‘You are my God,’” (Psalm 31:14 NKJV).
•
God’s Chickadee
Lord, I would be a chickadee,
One who has learned to trust,
Feeding safely in Your presence,
Believing, as I must.
I would not be a blue jay —
That raucous, timid bird —
Just snatching bits and pieces,
Then fleeing from Your Word.
•
Bible Verses
Matthew 10:31 (NKJV) — Do not fear, therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.
Philippians 4:6-7 (NKJV) — Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Psalm 5:11 (NKJV) — But let all those rejoice who put their trust in You; Let them ever shout for joy, because You defend them; Let those also who love Your name be joyful in You.
Romans 8:28 (NKJV) — And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.