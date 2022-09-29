Achieving self-sufficiency via homesteading is a goal for a growing number of people. Most people who throw the switch, however, find discouragement. Homesteading isn’t necessary, and because of that it requires excessive resources to persevere.
“In the past 100 years we lost everything; skills, knowledge, a market — all of it. Now there is a barrier to get it back.” Kyle and I were talking about hides. He remembers as a child that people would stop to pick up road kill because the skin was worth $5 salted or around $20 after being tanned at home. There were trappers who collected skins and there were fur traders with enough business to buy, tan and sell hides for a small price. This system of knowledge made finished, useable hides readily available.
Now the same finished hide is sold strictly as a novelty at a craft fair for a price inaccessible to most because the person doing the tanning has no network to back him up. I have a friend who spent a few winters trapping raccoons and coyotes on our farm. Interestingly, with high hide prices at the craft fair, his income from trapping was tragic.
I’m looking at this and not quite understanding: More people today are interested in reconnecting with the land via products they purchase. There is consumer interest in hides from all species. The price of the finished hides eliminates most people as customers, yet the people trapping for hides take pitifully small amounts of money for their efforts. I don’t think Luke made $100 at market and he spent every freezing night of the season out running his trap line, and then hours at home skinning and preserving the pelts.
He has the skill, but it isn’t necessary. Therefore it costs too much to return to subsistence.
Gardening has skyrocketed in popularity and it seems as though everyone aspires to preserve enough produce to last the winter. I’ve certainly fallen into the trap: Each spring, I firmly believe that this is the season I’ll get it right and pile the canning shelves full of good things to eat. By summer the garden has run wild and I’m scrambling to keep up to everything that’s going wrong. This year I couldn’t keep the birds from gobbling up seedlings as fast as they could sprout. After a long battle I was ready to tattoo the Walmart logo on my forehead and become an advocate for transcontinental produce.
Tattoo notwithstanding, I carried water every evening in all my free time and dutifully hydrated the few bedraggled plants that managed to survive the birds just in time to grow up in a dry spell. Fortunately, as per homesteading guidelines, we had stored rainwater from the spring showers and I could fill my watering buckets from the stagnant, stinking tanks full of brown water that may have caused more harm than good to our little Eden. Most water marches took place while my increasingly pregnant wife stared out the kitchen window with a look that could cook the evening meal I wasn’t helping to prepare.
Those glares were nothing compared to the day she arrived home to find our harvest — bountiful against all odds — piled high on the kitchen island. We needed to sort the bugs from the beets before doing anything, and then get the stuff canned because the freezer is full of elderberries that I have yet to do anything with. Out of desperation we simply converted our garden into sauce, liquefying everything that looked like an herb or a vegetable so it would pour easily into a jar. I calculated the collective dollars and man hours we have in our sauce and I figure we did pretty well at only $600 per jar. Take that, Aldi.
Gardening and canning isn’t necessary. Therefore it costs too much to return to subsistence.
At its core, homesteading is a lifestyle of acknowledging meager means and existing solidly within them. Financial management is paramount in the sense that finances are controlled by strategically avoiding them. Whatever money is available gets directed towards projects that will eventually lessen the need for more money. So I’ve doubled down on what money I have available and found dismay in the reality that I can’t afford the chickens I have to produce eggs for our household. We’ll get a little meat this year, too, but the value of the meat and eggs doesn’t match the feed for the birds. By “providing” for my family I have exceeded my means. Crap.
The simple fact is that for all the talk of preparing for the imminent collapse of society, the collapse hasn’t happened and the preparation is therefore ridiculous. Nobody needs a hide to stay warm so the price is out of whack. Nobody needs to garden so the effort feels stupid during those long hours in the kitchen. Nobody really needs to budget, either, because everything is set up to string along from month to month. I can hear people rearing up in protest, but show me one deliberate person who hasn’t felt a tinge of envy when their necessary effort yields dismal results compared to the neighbor’s sports car.
Homesteading is one of those things that is absolutely unnecessary right up until it’s absolutely necessary. Until it’s needed, there will be a disconnect between life and the products we need to live it.