In our present time, dollhouses and miniatures tend to be thought of as toys for children; to the degree, in fact, that when I was in college, my roommates literally thought I was crazy because my favorite hobby was dollhouse miniatures. Showing them books and magazines of famous dollhouses did little to help my cause. Many people are just not aware of the world of the miniature artisan and the adult collector.
My passion for miniatures began with a few Playmobil figures on Christmas morning in 1990, and over the years, my collection of Playmobil figures grew and grew, blossoming into multiple miniature nations with populations numbering in the thousands.
Tracing dollhouses back to their earliest days, I was surprised to learn that they were originally not for children at all. The “cabinet houses” of the 1600s were pieces of fine art that were displayed in the homes of the European aristocracy. Often, the pieces within the cabinet were very expensive collectors items. It was a way of showcasing wealth.
As far as practical applications go, dollhouses were also used as educational tools to train young women how to run a household. That is why some of the earliest room boxes were kitchens. Famous examples of this include the German “Nuremberg Kitchens.” They were not supposed to be for play and entertainment.
During the 1700s “baby houses” improved on the “cabinet houses” as the preferred way to showcase affluence. Each house was commissioned by the owner and custom built.
A “baby house” was an exact replica of its owner’s house in miniature. Interestingly enough, the “baby houses” were given so much care and attention that they were often worth as much as the life-sized version of the house.
The earliest known “baby house” belonged to the daughter of the Duke of Bavaria in the 1500s. Sadly, it was lost in a fire, but a description of the house in the duke’s art inventory gives us a glimpse of its splendor.
It is very likely that the main reason dollhouses were not seen as toys for children for centuries is because childhood, as we know it, did not exist. Children were included in the workforce and were expected to help support their families. They did not have time to play.
In the 1800s, factories were able to automate their production process and toys were being mass produced, including dollhouses and their miniature accessories.
As more and more children were liberated from the workforce and achieved a carefree childhood, the market for toys greatly expanded.
Nuremberg, Germany was the manufacturer and exporter of the finest miniatures in the world until World War I disrupted production and gave American companies a chance to get ahead in the market.
The Bliss Manufacturing Company was the first company to commercially produce dollhouse miniatures in the United States. The Tynie Toy Company and the Tootsietoy company are other notable American miniature toy companies.
After breaking with the tradition of custom-made wooden houses, manufacturers used sheet metal as the material for mass produced houses in the 1950s. Colorful lithographed interiors and exteriors were printed on the metal dollhouses to add visual appeal.
The invention of plastic was a game-changer in the miniature world and soon plastic furniture began to flood the market.
These days dollhouses can come in many shapes and sizes and almost any container can be turned into a creative dollhouse or room box.
Perhaps one of the reasons that the public lost track of dollhouses as an art and only know the child’s version is because miniature collectors have been very private about their collections over the years. Maybe they feared the public would think they were crazy, like my roommates did me.
However, some famous dollhouses and room boxes still manage to show up in museums as respectable pieces of art. For instance, take the room boxes of Ruth McChesney that are on permanent display in the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh.
In fact, seeing the Ruth McChesney rooms at the Carnegie museum was probably my first brush with the world of miniature fine art. There is something about life in miniature that causes one to be transfixed by its beauty and you begin to contemplate what life would be like living in that miniature scene.
The Thorne miniature rooms are another set of famous room boxes that inhabit several U.S. museums.
Narcissa Niblack Thorne, wife of Montgomery Ward heir, James Ward Thorne, indulged her love of miniatures by commissioning over a hundred museum quality room boxes during the Great Depression era. Most of them have survived.
As a collector and crafter myself, my philosophy of miniatures is very casual. I am sort of an “anything goes” type of miniaturist. Since I began as a child collector of Playmobils, I acquired a mixture of furnishings for my dollhouses in different scales over the years. I will mix children’s toys with museum pieces, with homemade cardboard pieces and with paper furniture print outs. Whatever furnishes the dollhouses and makes the dolls comfortable is cool with me.
Dollhouse accessories are my main passion. They are not only very cute, but usually just a couple of dollars apiece, and I could get a whole shopping basket full of them to provide furnishings for my many, many dollhouse families.
Miniature collectors and hobbyists come in a wide variety of types. Miniature pieces can cost in the thousands and you could make miniatures out of paper, cardboard, popsicle sticks and bottle caps. In the world of miniature there are no limits to creativity.