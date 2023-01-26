Dollhouses and dollhouse miniatures have gone through a lot of changes over the years, but their appeal and popularity has only grown and expanded so there are now dollhouse miniatures in every style and for every age. Miniatures are universal.
Originally, there was no standard size or scale to follow when manufacturing miniatures, but 1/12 inch scale has become the industry standard. Other scales do exist, such as the 2/3 inch scale and the 1/2 inch scale. Barbie dolls are the largest miniature scale at ratio of one inch equalling six inches and the smallest being 1/144.
There are two types of miniatures: one for children and one for adults.
Those miniatures made for children are usually durable for rough play, but made of cheap plastic that is not expected to last many years. The pieces are often chunky and lack the fine details of adult miniatures. The children’s miniature scale is typically larger than the collector’s standard on the 1/12 inch scale.
Many miniature hobbyists enjoy crafting their own homemade miniatures to furnish their dollhouses. Artisans create miniatures for display purposes only.
Sir Edwin Lutyens was the architect of the 16-room Queen Mary Dolls’ House built for Britain’s Queen Mary in the early 1920s. It was a very extravagant house with contributions from over a thousand craftsmen. There were working clocks and elevators; the miniature cars in the garage had running motors; the dollhouse was wired with electricity; there was realistic plumbing and even real champagne in the miniature bottles.
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle wrote a short story in miniature that was bound in a tiny book and placed in the library of the doll’s house.
The Queen Mary Dolls’ House is on permanent display at Windsor Castle to this day, delighting tourists of all ages.
For those who would still criticize the hobby of dollhouse miniatures for adults, there are other practical uses for miniatures in everyday life.
Interior design classes use miniature room boxes to study trends and allow students to inexpensively experiment with designs. History can also be taught through miniatures. They are used by architects, set designers and crime scene investigators, to name a few.
The original purpose of dollhouse miniatures was to teach the duties of running a kitchen or a household, but when you think about it, miniatures could be used as a part of job training in many fields.
Psychologically, having a miniature world to organize and care for is a stress and anxiety reducer. “Play” is therapeutic.
As an interesting side note, the ancient Egyptians made miniatures of the worldly possessions of the dead to be buried with them in their tombs. This was a way of taking their things with them to the afterlife.
The internet has greatly facilitated the growth of the dollhouse miniature hobby. Now it is easy for collectors and enthusiasts to connect in online groups and share their work through blogs and videos.
I think most would agree with me that an interactive dollhouse is a lot more fun than a static one. By interactive, I mean one where you can open the tiny refrigerator and the oven door, put the dishes in the cupboard, fill the sinks and the bathtubs with water and maybe even turn on electric lights.
The hobby of dollhouse miniatures has become very popular in recent years. Some hobbyists are craftsmen and some are just collectors, but it is not uncommon for people to be both.
Miniature trade shows are offered in various locations around the nation each year, so miniaturists can have a chance to get together to share and sell their work.
A number of years ago, my brother and I attended the annual dollhouse miniature show in Greensburg. It was a joyous experience. A large room would be filled with miniature vendors displaying their wares. I would make the rounds and see what everybody had for sale and the prices and then decide what I wanted most.
The miniature accessories were only a dollar or two each, and so I would make a large “haul” of dollhouse miniatures that day. Some vendors offered a $5 surprise bag. I would always buy one or two of those and they were always full of a mix of many miniature pieces likely worth much more than $5.
Creating miniature realms and presiding over them as lord and master gives us a unique perspective on life and the world around us. It can be an exercise in escapism, but miniatures can also help us understand ourselves and our relationship to the wider world around us as well as give us insights into the workings of life itself.
Those in the dollhouse miniature community are hoping to change the perception that dollhouses are only for children and create a greater awareness with the public that miniatures are an art form that gives joy to people of all ages.