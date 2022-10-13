I can’t say that I’m a fan of canned Spam, but I do like experimenting with new recipes that include it. One tip that I picked up is cooking slices in water for three minutes before using them in a recipe. It is amazing how much salt this removes.
That’s your factoid for the week.
On the other hand, I can definitely do without the non-canned variety, the kind you find in your email’s special spam folder. There is another uncanned type received by phone first thing in the morning, at midday or early evening. These are the things I can do without.
Sometimes I might receive one or two spam messages in my email every day. And then there are long stretches of time in which there are 20 or 30 of the little buggers morning, noon and night. Disturbingly, even the security experts don’t really know why this happens.
I don’t know. Maybe it’s voodoo or something. Then again, maybe a random business collected some personal information and sold it to a desperado.
Long ago, my coworkers were entertained by my livid dislike of those magazines that come pre-loaded with subscription post cards. This was back in the days before everyone was on the Internet, and few publications were online. News gathering was messier and less convenient than it is today.
I was the chief news gatherer, so a flurry of the subscription cards stashed inside trade journals would accumulate beneath my desk every morning. Yeah, I know that this is a first-world problem, but it wasn’t a bit amusing on those days when the light at the end of the tunnel was a burning freight train.
Life is a lot calmer at this point in my life, but that blizzard of spam emails is a direct descendant of the cardboard pests. You have to wonder about some people’s children, ya know.
And then there are the spoofing spam phone calls. We are all sick of those and tend to keep our guard up. However, the criminals are becoming more sophisticated.
A couple of months ago, my phone rang at 8:13 a.m. The caller ID showed that my bank’s fraud alert center was calling. Not nearly caffeinated enough and slightly groggy, I answered.
The first tip-off was the subcontinental Indian-accented voice asking me to verify several small transactions that had hit my bank account recently. I said that I didn’t recognize them. That was a mistake, because my debit card was frozen on the spot.
Suspecting a scam, obviously, I called the fraud number on the back of my card immediately. Yes, my card was well and completely dead and that a new live card would show up in the mail within 10 business days. No, it hadn’t been my bank calling me directly but a third-party vendor that it sometimes uses, said the nice lady on the phone.
Suffice it to say that this little nightmare ran its course and all was well with the world … until last Saturday when the alleged fraud-alert number called again at precisely 8:08 a.m. Curious, I picked up the phone.
This time, there was no friendly and suspiciously accented voice on the line. Instead, it was an automated message delivering the same line of horse hockey. I hung up promptly and checked my account. Everything was fine.
Not today, you mutant scammer.
Now, I have to wonder about this whole thing. Why would any self-respecting regional institution outsource some of its call-center operations to an obviously dodgy Indian company? Do the scammers earn some kind of bounty every time a card is frozen?
I wrote that sentence with my tongue in my cheek, but the world is a very strange place these days. Stranger things have happened in the past two and a half years.
The phone number in question is (833) 735-1894.
Regular people are struggling these days, and so are the scammers. They are becoming more sophisticated in their come-ons because they want some of your hard-earned money. Why can’t they just stand on a street corner and pick pockets like normal criminals do?
Seriously, it’s a good idea not to answer suspicious calls at all. I don’t, but the fraud alert spoof at a vulnerable hour of the day was my undoing. I mean, your bank probably won’t call you at 8 o’clock on a Saturday morning.
Have that second cup of coffee and then go buy a few cans of Spam if you can find it.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]