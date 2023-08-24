We are now in the third year of a very interesting time. A word heard a lot is “unprecedented.” I guess that works as well as anything.
Back in the Before Time, maybe 2018 or so, I kept thinking that our luck was going to run out sooner or later. I mean, in the scheme of things, the years between 1945 and 2019 represented an extraordinary run of good fortune.
Things fall apart, though.
Back in the spring, we had a largish brush fire on the outskirts of Rimersburg that had our understaffed fire departments hopping for most of an afternoon and into the evening. It was bad enough, but the flames didn’t reach the cemetery or destroy any buildings.
Two weeks ago, a wildfire took out an entire town on the Hawaiian island of Maui. I think that “unprecedented” certainly fits the situation. As of this morning, the search and recovery effort is still going on, with 114 souls found and 850 still unaccounted for.
I always think of the Flood of ‘96 when something big and awful happens. I wasn’t in town the day that it happened and didn’t find out for two days. Needless to say, my car was packed and on the road within an hour of getting word.
I dropped off supplies after checking in on Mom and Dad, staying overnight and then heading back to State College. We had two publications that were going to press that week, and I needed to be there. Nevertheless, I made it back to New Bethlehem mid-week with reinforcements and more supplies.
Everybody has a story.
The day of the flood, my 84-year-old grandmother was evacuated from her house across the road from the high school and safely stashed at the fire hall, or so it was thought. Chafing at being crowded into a room with lots of other displaced people, Grandma noped out of there and started walking the railroad tracks back to Fairmount City.
Someone saw her, stopped her and took her to Bev and Blair Powell’s house because of a family connection. She had another family member for company, Ann Darr, whose house near the water plant was submerged by flood waters.
Why not go to my parents’ house in South Bethlehem? The bridge was having its own bad day, the deck underwater, the remnants of the scout hall piled against the upstream side. Oh, and my parents’ house had two feet of water in the basement and they were advised to leave.
Eventually, the waters receded and the clean-up began. The water system had been contaminated, so there were National Guard water buffaloes stationed in every neighborhood. You still had to sanitize the stuff, though.
Power was restored in a reasonable amount of time, so people could at least cook. If you had had flood water in any part of your house, though, a lot of food was contaminated and had to be discarded. Making a shopping run was problematic because Tom’s Riverside was damaged, as were most bridges in the area.
A simple grocery run was 50 miles or more round-trip. Shelf-stable food and small quantities of fresh and frozen food, along with bottled water, were the perfect hostess gifts for a while.
Yes, it was certainly traumatic and messy. Twenty-five years later, people were still wound up and needed to talk about it. It’s funny how, when you’re a newsie, you sometimes find yourself in the role of therapist and you’re perfectly okay with it.
The folks of Lahaina on Maui are not as fortunate as our own flood survivors. In case you haven’t been following the news, nearly every building in a five-square-mile area is simply gone. News photos look as if they were shot in black-and-white, but everything really is the color of ash.
There are stories of 15 or 20 people crowding into a single-family home that was spared. There was another story of 60 people crowding into a home some miles from town. Once they were found, the unaccounted-for number dropped dramatically.
Some people wandered around seeking refuge, not eating or drinking for two days in Hawaiian heat. There’s a lot of mockery by outsiders because relief efforts took so long, but everything has to be shipped to the Hawaiian Islands across 4,000 miles of ocean.
I don’t know. I have issues with the way the national news networks have been covering this story. The local affiliates are doing fine and sensitive work. The out-of-towners are there to make names for themselves by confronting public officials in seriously uncalled-for displays of fake indignation.
Keep that in mind if you’re watching the news. It’s not about us. It’s about the sad and shocked people of Lahaina.
It’s unprecedented.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]