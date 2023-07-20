It’s funny how the tone of your morning can set the mood for the day. A pleasant hour spent in Gumtown Park makes me think that today is going to be a good day.
Scratch that last sentence. Every day is a good day. Some are just better than others.
Well, it was smoky again at 9 a.m. on the shores of Red Bank Creek, an onging gift from the Canadian wildfires up north. On the whole, I suspect that our Canuck friends would rather export better things, but they don’t have a choice.
I guess that we had better get used to having milky-white skies and respiratory symptoms for the rest of the summer. It is nigh unto impossible to extinguish them due to their size.
Still, that didn’t stop the guys from playing cornhole at the park. Granted, it doesn’t qualify as a high-impact sport, but the smoke and high humidity might dissuade lesser people.
The guys said that the game of cornhole has replaced tossing horseshoes as a favorite retiree pastime. That’s what I was thinking the other day. I used to drive past them when they used to play in front of Don Guntrum’s gas station after it closed.
The Guntrum station has been a fixture over here in South Side for decades. It sold Sinclair gas back when I was a kid, so you know that it has been a while. That gas company was acquired by Atlantic Richfield in 1969 and we kind of missed its dinosaur logo when it was gone.
A few months ago, I saw an old photo of the station from 1936. It looked much the same as it does now. It has survived more than a few epic floods.
A block away along Broad Street stands Campbell’s auto repair shop, formerly Sam Gruver’s Sunoco station. Don Guntrum married Sam’s daughter, Judy, when I was very small. Sam’s station was the place to air up your tires and buy a Popsicle if you were a 10-year-old wannabe hoodlum on a hand-me-down Schwinn bike.
People of a certain age, and I’m one of them, shake our heads at the notion of helicopter vs. free-range parenting. In the ‘60s, our gang of eight or ten kids would ride and play for hours, not causing much mischief and not really going home unless it was for lunch. The only time you went to ground, as it were, was if you took a bad spill on your bike and it was taking too long for the bleeding to stop.
About a block and a half from Gruver’s was an old storefront, long out of business and used for storage. I don’t know why, but it held a cache of old televisions and tabletop radios, a favorite hunting ground of Dad’s when he was harvesting components for a repair job at home. At one time, it had been a gas station because there was still an ancient sign atop a pole outside.
On the next block was Gene Heasley’s Atlantic Richfield station and convenience-store prototype. The building is still there, serving as a rental property. Mostly, I remember feeling all grown up at the age of five when my mom gave me money to walk a block to buy milk and bread there.
At the sharp curve in Route 28/66 where the Pacific Pride station stands, there was Fox’s fuel distributorship before it was sold to Walt Case and his family. The bike-riding hooligans knew it as the best place to buy a mountain-high ice cream cone for an absurdly small amount of money, maybe 15 cents in 1960s money.
There is no ice cream to be bought in South Bethlehem now, nor any milk or bread. The Pacific Pride station is unstaffed and thoroughly automated. It is something of a treat, really, to deal with Blaine Campbell in person out on the street, except when I need to replace my Honda’s muffler.
It still amazes me how a small residential town supported all those gas stations. At the same time, South Bethlehem had Hoover’s milk plant on a side street and a cement-block factory near my family home. Those offered family-sustaining jobs at the time.
That’s all just a memory now, best summoned on a beautiful summer morning in the company of people who remember it, too.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]