As I write this week’s column, it is the Monday after Thanksgiving, the traditional start to deer season in Pennsylvania. My memory is reeking of wet wool socks right now.
In this modern age, hunters are more likely to don sleek synthetic insulated jackets and pants rather than multiple layers of bulky Woolrich jackets and sweat shirts.
True, the modern clothing does get the job done, but it lacks character. To those of us of a certain age, it isn’t really hunting season until the black- and red-check wool jackets are hanging on an outside clothesline to get rid of the mothball smell.
At about the same time every year, Dad brought out his trusty Zippo hand warmer. He always put it through a troubleshooting routine even though the brand’s products are nearly indestructible. I don’t recall the details of its operation, but I remember seeing Dad filling it up from a can of lighter fluid.
Come to think of it, in this year of uncertainty and the possibility of power outages, it might be a good idea to purchase one or more of these gizmos. As low-tech as hot water bottles, you don’t need much more than a few spare wicks, flints and a couple cans of fuel to stave off the cold.
I’m not kidding about the hot water bottles, either. While you can put a heating pad on a sore muscle, there is something especially comforting about the gentle heat you get from a hot water bottle. Even better, you don’t have to plug it in at all.
With energy prices steadily rising, a lot of us have opted to turn our thermostats back a few degrees. Now, 67 or 68 degrees is reasonably bearable, but every house has a cold spot here and there. It isn’t always convenient to cuddle up in a quilt and sip hot tea, but an old-fashion hot water bottle might help take the chill off.
Somewhere, there’s a coffee klatsch in progress in Heaven right now and my great-grandmothers are having a nice old laugh. Zippo hand warmers were high-tech to them, and hot water bottles were reserved for invalids. They did a lot more physical labor than we do and seldom had time to think about being cold.
There’s a lot of nostalgia for coal- and wood-burning stoves these days, but I’ve heard that cooking on them is an art form. In the best of all possible worlds, they put off enough heat to keep an entire house warm. We are not, as they say, living in that kind of world at the moment.
Even at the best of times, wood or coal still needed to be lugged inside and their ashes lugged outside. There was soot to be cleaned from tabletops and shelves, and the stoves needed regular maintenance to keep them from rusting.
I’ve heard and read stories of breaking ice from a water bucket in the mornings in those days. Anybody lucky enough to have a hand pump in the kitchen sink had to worry about it freezing in frigid weather.
For those who didn’t have a root cellar or spring house, potatoes, apples and onions were stored in a cold bedroom. During a particularly bad winter, they would freeze if not moved to a warmer location.
And then there was the maintenance of kerosene lamps and lanterns in houses that weren’t yet connected to natural gas or the electric grid. Cleaning the chimneys, trimming the wicks and filling the fonts with fuel wasn’t particularly difficult, but it was just one more chore among so many.
Not long ago, The L-V published an article about a Central Electric Cooperative anniversary. It made me rewatch a 1940s video about the rural electrification initiative that made life so much easier for farm families. To an erstwhile town kid like me, it was a revelation because the New Bethlehem area had been on the grid since 1911 or so.
In outlying towns, it was a different story. My brother once saw a notice that my great-great-grandmother’s house was connected to the natural gas system sometime around the turn of the 20th century. Lights and heat from the same clean energy source must have seemed unimaginably futuristic.
I love our modern conveniences and would rather not be without them for a minute. On the other hand, technology can fail because it is manmade.
But there are things that we can do to remain safe and reasonably comfortable. This is an easier world than the one our great-grandparents lived in, but they did all right. We will, too.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]