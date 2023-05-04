If you want to fall in love with your hometown all over again, show it to some out-of-town guests and tell them lots of stories. This happened to me this past weekend and, while we only had two hours to do the deed, it was almost enough.
It had been 16 years since we had met face to face. Periodic phone calls and Facebook interactions didn’t quite fill the need, so they planned a little road trip through western Pennsylvania.
We met up in the New Bethlehem municipal parking lot and the first thing the distaff half spotted as she got out of their vehicle was the Andrews house, now the home of Lisa Kerle.
“It’s gorgeous. Who owns that? What’s its story?”
The lady who was speaking is a realtor down in South Carolina. She also shares a number of my own passions for archaeology, gardening and geopolitics. Her hubby is a retired electrical engineer.
Lots to talk about, that’s for sure. She and I did most of the talking because her other half has lost most of his hearing and some of his mobility due to a stroke last year. Their fuzzy Great Pyrenees dog, now a service animal, caused a small stir as she walked into the restaurant and curled up beneath a table.
Still, Ro missed nothing and he was well satisfied with our little corner of the world.
“These small towns all kind of look the same,” he said. “They all have their own vibes, though, and this is a good one.”
They were intrigued by the municipal situation, too.
“So, let me get this straight. You have a New Bethlehem zip code, but you live in South Bethlehem? You can see it from here, but it’s in a different county?”
Strange but true. And then there were questions about boroughs versus towns, and towns versus townships. It was an opportunity to excavate some of what I learned long ago in Mr. Gill’s Pennsylvania history and civics class, along with one of those freshman political science classes required of Penn State students.
Of course, it rained all day Saturday and their arrival in town had been delayed by high winds along the turnpike the day before. Naturally, there were questions about the weather, and I was very glad that the warning signs near the sharp curve in South Bethlehem had been replaced in time for their visit.
Ice storms? Not many recently, but we always keep an eye on Red Bank Creek and its tributaries. There was a brief story about the Flood of ‘96, which always requires capitalization around here.
They were enchanted by the stories of young Charles Andrews starting a bank after keeping lumbermen’s cash in a green box, acquiring property and establishing a lumber company. Anita is intrigued by the lumber era, so we had to have some stories about that, too.
I forgot to tell them about the Globe Hotel.
Both had attended large high schools, she in Detroit, he in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Our Redbank school district is quite a bit smaller and they quirked their eyebrows at me.
“Good teachers and a solid library,” I explained. Those, and an eagerness to learn, can raise you far in the estimation of city folks.
I talked about y’all, gentle readers, in glowing terms.
And during our conversation, I got some good ideas for future articles, either for me or for another L-V staffer. It’s a good thing to field questions for which you don’t have ready answers.
“I don’t know, but I’ll find out,” is one of my favorite sayings.
I’ve had to do a lot of that since I came back to the area 11 years ago. I missed or forgot a lot during the nearly 40 years I was gone. I’m still connecting the dots.
Having met Anita and Ro nearly two decades ago, you might understand how our mutual experiences crowded out what happened on any particular day at Redbank High 50 years ago.
Spending some quality time with these people was a refueling stop for all of us. But they had to leave because there was another opportunity to gas up with an extraordinary gal in Pittsburgh. She’s doing a clinical rotation at UPMC and she’s a new mother to boot.
These are just two of the people I met while I was “out there.” Thanks for giving me lots of good things to talk about.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]