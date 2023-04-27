Good news for everyone who has been waiting for the Redbank Valley Public Library’s Purse Bingo Bash tickets to go on sale!
They are ready for purchase either at the library or by contacting a library staff member. Tickets are $30, which includes food, two wine tickets, and a chance to win nine purses and four cash prizes.
The event will take place on June 30 at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the bingo games start at 6 p.m.
You do not have to attend in order to win the prizes on the tickets; but if you attend, you have more opportunities to win additional purses, as well as chances to win on other raffles and the Chinese auction.
This has been enjoyed by many the last few years and all the proceeds go back to the library toward our operating expenses.
If anyone reading this article would like to become a purse donor to help us defray our expenses, or donate anything for our Chinese auction, please contact Debbie Troupe at the library. We also have a sign-up sheet for other items we need, such as paper plates, plastic ware and more, if you would like to help in that capacity. We hope to see you there!
•
We have just completed a craft class this past week at the library, making deco mesh wreaths. They turned out beautifully.
Thank you for those who came and we hope you are enjoying your wreaths.
Upcoming on May 13 at 11 a.m., we will be making book picture frames. You must sign up for this and bring either a 4x6 or 3x5 photo to use for this project.
A sign-up sheet is in the library or you can call us to request to be put on the list.
•
Our newest staff member, Cali, is starting a new program called, “Teens in Bookland.” The first session will be held on Tuesday, April 25, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cali will be doing an Oreo cookie taste test and an introduction to the program.
This will be held once a month, with more information to follow. This will be a fun, free activity for your teen, ages 13-19, to share the love of reading and have some social time. If you have any questions, feel free to call us at the library.
•
The Redbank Valley Day of Giving fund drive will be coming up shortly in May. Please consider the library and all the other non-profit organizations that will be part of this annual event. Any help is appreciated by all.
[Submitted by Debbie Troupe, Library Staff]