It’s crazy, but school starts again in a couple of weeks. Parents are cheering, students are jeering and me, I have my built-in alarm clock again. When you’re pretty much retired, a passing school bus makes just enough noise to wake you up at 7:30, a dandy time to start the day.
Actually, nearly anything at any time makes a good alarm clock, whether you need to get up or not. I sometimes envy those people who still maintain the same schedules they had when they were in the workforce. In my case, I kind of glory in being a rebel.
It’s not a moral failure if you, say, nod off in front of the television for a couple of hours before bedtime, wake up for a couple of hours and then toddle off to your trundle bed. Before the Industrial Revolution, this was typical behavior for most people.
Old diaries sometimes mention the common practices of the “first sleep” and the “second sleep.” People in those days were often up with the sun, worked a full day and then slept for a couple of hours after sundown. At about 10 p.m. or midnight, they would wake up, smoke a pipe, check on their livestock or go visit neighbors for a couple hours before going back to bed.
Visiting your neighbors in the middle of the night without the benefit of streetlights or modern flashlights may account for those stories you hear about people falling off bridges in the dark. Then again, even today a lot of mischief happens after dark.
When the Industrial Revolution came along, workers were regulated as much as machines were. It was important to have all workers in the same place at the same time. A day was conveniently broken into eight-hour shifts.
For workplaces without enough employees or if business was really booming, it was more convenient for the factory or mine bosses to simply run double shifts of 16 hours. Bear in mind that workers often had to walk three or four miles to get home, clean up, eat, sleep for a few hours and return to work within eight hours’ time.
People were old and worn out at the age of 50 if they didn’t succumb to workplace injuries or tuberculosis first. Come to think of it, setting the retirement age at 65 was a tad cynical when Social Security was established. At the time, workers were not expected to live long enough to collect it.
Diets and medical care improved in general, and most of us live far past 65. My mom was 92 when she passed, my maternal grandmother 94. Even my dad and my other grandparents beat the Social Security cut-off.
It’s hard to say how long we Boomers will make it. There are so many of us, and my generation has never been known for its moderation in anything, let alone in all things.
Even my motto is, “Moderation in all things, including moderation.” I am not against having a second piece of cake. I seldom do, but it’s good to have the option if the occasion calls for it.
I don’t know. Social Security is said to be running out of money and may go bankrupt within a decade unless something is done. I vote for governmental types keeping their hands out of that pot of money and using it for their pet projects.
Maybe we should all take one for the team so that Social Security survives. Expiring from a surfeit of cake sounds like a quintessential Boomer sacrifice. I’m all in on that.
Quirky, you say? I will remind you that I am the child of a mother who said that you should eat dessert first in case there’s an earthquake.
It’s probably a good thing that I did not become a teacher. The late Ralph Montana once suggested in jest that I was an anarchist at heart. I could have ended up hijacking cake trucks and distributing the ill-gotten gains to my students.
But generations of school students were safe from my radical ways. Still, too much cake might have been healthier than a steady diet of fast food.
That’s it for this week. I feel a nap coming on. But first, cake.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]