“School’s open!” Jimmy cheered. “I’m finally old enough to go to school, and I’m gonna learn a lot of stuff.”
“Yeah,” his big brother, Noah, groused. “You’ll soon learn that school ain’t so wonderful.”
“Let him enjoy this first week,” David scolded. “Maybe he’ll have a better attitude than you if you don’t rain on his parade. Give him a chance.”
“That’s right,” Bill said. “He always liked new things, so maybe school won’t be such a pain for him.”
“Well, he can have it,” Noah snapped. “I don’t like learning; I never liked to read; I hate math; and I’ll be glad when I get out of school and don’t have to mess with that junk anymore. Besides, I won’t need that garbage when I have my own band and make it big in music.”
At that point, Noah’s grandfather stepped onto the porch where the boys had gathered. “I overheard what you just said, Noah,” he declared. “You really do have a lot to learn. I don’t believe I’ve seen you playing your guitar for months. You can’t make a name for yourself in music without practicing enough to be better than your competition. Earning a living with music is tough. Your Uncle Tommy has been practicing long hours, taking every gig he can get, and looking for contacts to help him get the door opened for more, but he still works almost full time at the garage to make ends meet. He’s using what he learned in school to help him schedule and keep track of what he should be paid. You’ll be a lamb among wolves if you don’t learn the skills you’ll need to handle the business side of music.”
“I still say there’s lots of stuff in school we’ll never need,” Noah grumbled. “I wish I could just learn what I want and then quit.”
“You’re right you may not need everything they’re teaching,” his grandfather agreed. “But unless you find some way to predict the future, you can’t know what you will need. Take advantage of the free education you’re being given now before you start having to pay for things you missed.”
Albert Einstein has said, “Once you stop learning you start dying.” He also stated, “Intellectual growth should commence at birth and cease only at death.”
It seems, if we want to continue living, we must continue learning, but who decides what we should learn? Much of it is determined by what we read, what we watch, and everything we choose to do. Sometimes those who love God are led to things they are going to need. One woman stopped to pick up a prescription at a pharmacy. As she was leaving, she noticed a display of home health equipment in the window of the store and took a moment to look at it. She had not known female urinals existed and had no idea her mother was going to need one within a month. She said, “I guess God wanted me to be ready for what was going to happen.”
There are many things God wants to teach us, but He does not always give us individual opportunities. Instead, He has given us the Bible.
The writer of Psalm 119 claims we ought to learn God’s judgments, statutes, and commandments. (See Psalm 119:7, 71, and 73.) The rules God has given will lead to having a better relationship with God.
We have been told, “A wise man will hear and increase learning, but fools despise wisdom and instruction.” (See Proverbs 1:5-7.) “Give instruction to a wise man, and he will be still wiser; Teach a just man, and he will increase in learning,” (Proverbs 9:9 NKJV). Those who are wise in heart can help others learn. (See Proverbs 16:21 and 23.)
Isaiah 1:17 (NKJV) says we should, “Learn to do good; Seek justice, Rebuke the oppressor; Defend the fatherless, Plead for the widow.”
Jesus has also spoken about learning. “But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy and not sacrifice.’ For I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance,” (Matthew 9:13 NKJV). “Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls,” (Matthew 11:29 NKJV). “It is written in the prophets, ‘And they shall all be taught by God.’ Therefore, everyone who has heard and learned from the Father comes to Me,” (John 6:45 NKJV).
Most of us would be happier if we could truthfully say we have realized what Paul told the Philippians he had learned: “Not that I speak in regard to need, for I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content. I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need,” (Philippians 4:11-12 NKJV).
God’s Word is powerful. Let us read it and learn.
•
Word Power
My words are weak and futile things —
No power in their flight.
They waver, falter, hesitate,
And gain but little height.
But when God’s word is heard in mine,
It lifts and wheels and soars.
My words just mumble, whisper, squeak,
But God’s word sings and roars.
•
Bible Verses
Psalm 119:7 (NKJV) — I will praise You with uprightness of heart when I learn Your righteous judgments.
Psalm 119:71 (NKJV) — It is good for me that I have been afflicted, that I may learn Your statutes.
Psalm 119:73 (NKJV) — Your hands have made me and fashioned me; Give me understanding, that I may learn Your commandments.
Proverbs 1:5-7 NKJV) — A wise man will hear and increase learning, and a man of understanding will attain wise counsel, to understand a proverb and an enigma, the words of the wise and their riddles. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction.
Proverbs 16:21 (NKJV) — The wise in heart will be called prudent, and sweetness of the lips increases learning.
Proverbs 16:23 (NKJV) — The heart of the wise teaches his mouth and adds learning to his lips.