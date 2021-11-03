The holiday season is about to kick off in fine style again. To me, Halloween is only the beginning, a brilliant set-up for what lies ahead in the next couple of months.
I admit to not being out and about for Halloween this year. It was a rainy and chilly weekend, the kind of weather that makes me want to snuggle into fluffy slippers and a big sweater. Fortunately, the holiday resembled something approaching normal again.
Our lack of frosty weather, though, means that we haven’t had much in the way of autumn leaves. As I look out my window this morning, the trees on Beautiful Lookout are a mixture of green and rather oh-hum yellows, with a spot of red here and there. I suspect that many trees will retain their leaves until close to Thanksgiving.
This might be cause for celebration for some people, but I always give November leafy trees a bit of side-eye. Interesting things can happen if you get a wet heavy snow under these conditions.
Take November 1995, for example. I was living in State College at the time and a sudden overnight 15-inch wet snow blanketed Happy Valley. I kept waking up to the sound of tree branches crashing down on to the pavement outside.
The next morning, it looked like Armageddon in my neighborhood. My block was one of the few in town that still had power and working telephones, but there was no way that my little Honda Civic was going to crunch its way through the devastation.
Taking a chance, I called my office and said that I would be coming in a little late. The publisher laughed and said to hold on. He had four-wheel drive and could pick me up.
Well, this adulting thing isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. You don’t even get a snow day in the middle of an apocalypse, especially if you’re on salary.
During the interesting ride to the business park on the outskirts of town, the publisher was astounded that I looked well-put-together, showered and in full makeup. He and his family lived about three blocks away from me and were totally in the dark during their morning ritual.
That was a bad storm, taking down countless trees in a nearby landmark park. I awoke to the sound of chain saws for weeks.
Fortunately, I guess, the storm was limited to a relatively small region. Harrisburg, 90 miles away, only received rain that day. I had called a contact in one of the state offices to check in with her, and she was stunned by my little weather report.
Overall, it was a quiet day in a relative sense, as quiet as our office could be when the publisher’s wife was there. She was a somewhat volatile Slovenian, so things were often noisy. Around noontime, the executive editor drifted in, followed by the sales staff.
I don’t know what it is about severe weather that puts a different spin on life for a day. It seemed cozy that day despite the rising decibel level downstairs.
It could have been worse. I might have been on that road that day, bushwhacking my way over fallen trees in the middle of some secondary road. Ice and snow storms in the central Pennsylvania mountains were a way of life in the ‘90s and they were never fun.
I remember that day every November when the leaves are still on the trees.
I have zero regrets about not having to go out on bad roads anymore. For the most part, I can stay home and commiserate online with those dealing with the weather.
Of course, there’s always the possibility of a winter power outage, despite the excellent track record that West Penn Power has in our area. I’m always entranced when I see one of their helicopters circling above Beautiful Lookout Road, looking for problems before they happen.
During last year’s lock-down, I was standing in the middle of the street talking to my neighbor across the way. We came to the conclusion that our valley is a very good place to ride out the apocalypse. And then we laughed.
This was several months before the devastating winter storm that hit Texas in February 2021. And while we think of ourselves as being rugged individualists in this part of the world, Ma Nature has a way of humbling us now and then.
If you haven’t already gotten your winter preparedness squared away, this is a good time to take care of it. You might be shocked by how much higher propane and kerosene prices are, though. Those have risen by a large percentage since last year at this time.
If you heat with natural gas, you will be shocked. Due to increased worldwide demand, the price has about doubled since last year.
Ask Santa Claus for some warm socks and a set of new woollies. You might need them this winter.
