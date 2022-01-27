Now that we have gotten procrastination out of the way, it is time to take our time management to the next level. Some of the techniques advised are very similar, but we will focus on those not covered in my article on procrastination.
First of all, my dreams and ambitions are very likely unrealistic, and I’m trying to tame them and get them into a practical form, which is no easy task. I won’t go into them now, but they are all in the arts and interconnected, so I really cannot drop any one of them. Also, I believe that if you keep reaching for the impossible, you will get there eventually. Aim high!
Let’s face it, distractions are going to happen. Some are necessary, but then there are those that are just plain yielding to temptation. Going to have to weed laziness out of the habit pattern.
The daily job takes up a good portion of time each day, and then after work, little things like eating, sleeping, exercising, cleaning, shopping, bill paying and grass mowing seem to soak up what time you have left.
Then there are those unexpected bad things that happen: you can’t sleep, you get a headache, a toothache, a cold, a car breaks down. All these things can throw your schedule into a jumble, but not everything that takes up your time is a disaster or a chore. You might meet a friend and talk for an hour, win a prize or see a discount on some big item you have been wishing for. There may be extra projects that need done like organizing a yard sale or digitizing old family photos and videos for preservation.
Don’t forget to take time to relax physically and mentally. This is something we need as human beings to keep functioning properly. For years, I tried to constantly push myself to the limit and ignore recreation, but it really wore me out, brought on anxiety and then emergency extended breaks from work just to get my life back in balance. I gained nothing from skipping rest and relaxation. It’s just a necessary part of overall health maintenance.
Our very humanity is a weakness that challenges time management. We come up against tiredness, laziness and procrastination frequently. Even though our spirits would love to soar and work superhero-level hard, the body says “No way!” So we need to find a steady and productive pace that doesn’t cause burn out.
Not working a regular job does not really give you more time. I’ve tried it. You get bogged down with volunteer projects, and you are constantly stressed about money. There seems to be no perfect solution to the time management problem. You just have to get determined and creative.
Creating an “audit” of how you spend your time over a week or a month is an intriguing idea. You would write down what you are doing at different times of the day and for how long, so you can see if there are any time-wasting hours or activities you could eliminate.
Not long ago, I heard an inspiring author story on a writer’s podcast. There once was a single mom who worked two jobs, and the only free time she had in the world was 15 minutes before she would go to bed each night. So she used those 15 minutes to write a novel. Eventually she finished the novel, had it published and became a bestselling author. Such a nice Cinderella story. It puts me to shame, because I know I’ve got more than just 15 minutes of free time each day.
And that brings me to my next point — building good habits. The writer in the aforementioned paragraph got into the habit of writing 15 minutes of her novel before going to bed at night. Each activity within that nightly block of time built on the other, and one day a completed novel was born.
A few years ago, I got myself in the habit of writing a diary/journal. If I’m not getting my fiction stories written, at least I have this journal to show for my time. There have been many famous diarists, so why not? Journaling has become a habit with me, so why not take that habit and put it to work for my business?
How to track progress with a business operations journal? Each day I will look over all my business ventures, write down what I have done that day or week that brings me closer to completing my current project and what I need to do to go to the next level. Complete an action each day, even if it is only formulating an idea.
Give yourself one to three specific, measurable goals, then break up your tasks, list a hierarchy of things you need to do to achieve your goals and check them off as you go. Having something visual to work toward could make a difference.
Additional helpful hints for time management include: planning your week ahead, prioritizing high-yield activities, be careful of what extra jobs and volunteer projects you take on, establish a routine and do your best to stick to it, and finally learn to delegate and outsource.
Things like fighting clutter, procrastination and time are ongoing struggles that are not likely to be solved by reading a few articles, but it is staying in the game and not getting discouraged that is important. You may not achieve perfection, but you will come very close just because you took the time to reach for it.