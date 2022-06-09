I should probably be the last person in the world to write an article about travel, because, heretofore, I have been no fan of it. I know most people really enjoy traveling, going new places and seeing new things, so perhaps I can bring another perspective to the table.
You’ll never see me in a travel agency ad. More likely in an ad for shut-ins, if such things do exist.
My parents planned field trips for us during our homeschool years so the evidence could go in our yearly evaluation portfolio. You can usually find a snapshot of us on vacation and me with a scowl on my face.
It may sound crazy, but you have heard of opposing political groups like the Democrats and the Republicans and you have heard of opposing religious groups, but you may not have realized that there is almost as sharp a divide over those who love to travel and those who do not. You wouldn’t think it would be a point of contention, but it is, oddly enough.
We hear a lot about travel bucket lists. If I had to choose a few places, I would choose Hollywood for my U.S. destination, because I am a massive classic film fan, and England for my international destination. My ancestors are all from Europe, and I find it a fascinating continent with a rich literary and artistic heritage. So, if I ever were to travel, those would be on my “bucket list.”
I do like the idea of traveling a little to find new movie locations and meet new people, but I am also a proponent of “build it on the back lot” and better yet, use a combination of greenscreen and miniatures.
The creative mind of the writer/filmmaker does not require physical travel to work literary and film magic.
Travel positives include, taking a break to relax, challenging yourself to leave your comfort zone, forgetting your troubles, seeking adventure, spending more time with family and friends, boosting your health, meeting new friends or even finding romance.
There can be travel negatives as well. There is a fair bit of stress involved in packing and preparing for a trip as well as traveling into unknown areas. You have to be on high alert and you don’t know what safety issues you may run into.
Some people experience motion sickness or sea sickness. Allergies could also be a problem. In some countries the tourists can’t drink the water. Foods that you are not used to eating could make you sick.
Traveling is expensive. You eat at restaurants, which are expensive and require tipping; places you want to visit may have admittance charges; and don’t forget, you will want to buy souvenirs.
I can see why traveling was more important back in the days when there were still places in the world to discover and frontiers to be conquered. Not to mention that there were no photographs or videos. But now world locations are easily accessible from your computer screen.
You don’t need to embark on a trip around the world to do something different in life. Sometimes, it can be as simple as joining a club or starting a new hobby. You will meet new people and learn new skills.
Okay, so one of their arguments is that you can only learn so much from looking at pictures and videos of a location and that you need to experience it. Well, let me give that a few minutes thought. Thinking of the places I have traveled to in my limited experience versus how it is experiencing the locations through pictures.
There is definitely a difference to experiencing something through pictures and experiencing something in person. The two biggest trips I ever went on were to Cape May, New Jersey to see the ocean and Canada to see Niagara Falls.
The Ocean — The atmosphere, the salt water air. Exciting to see seagulls flying overhead and walking around. The roar of the ocean we could hear from our hotel room was kind of scary, especially at night when there was a storm. I was afraid the ocean would come across the highway and get us. The power of the ocean was scary. The beach was a new experience, and I liked to find seashells. I refused to eat seafood though. Didn’t trust it. I stayed with the trusty hamburger.
Canada — I was thrilled about our trip to Canada. It was exciting to be in the Queen’s territory and see so many people from all over the world at Niagara Falls. Almost everybody was speaking a different language on the bus and in the restaurants. It was fun to try to guess what language it was.
When we returned home, I found myself listening for people to speak another language, but this is New Bethlehem, so hearing multiple languages spoken was not at all likely. The old-world, classic flavor of entering another country is what appealed to me. Europe is like fairyland, so Canada was like the North American branch of fairyland.
So far, I do not regret not traveling very much. I appreciate the experiences I have had and will likely do a little more traveling later in life. I’m not sure if I will ever go overseas to Europe, but I will keep my options open.