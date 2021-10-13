Today is Oct.11 and the mercury is supposed to reach 75 this afternoon. Still, the house is a little chilly first thing in the morning. There’s nothing like cooking a pot of beans to warm things up.
That single statement should be enough to get my closest family member giggling uncontrollably. There’s nothing even vaguely funny about beans but, you see, my dad and I loathed them when I was a little girl.
I suspect that Dad’s dislike developed during his Depression-era childhood when food choices were often quite limited. It was contagious apparently, and I thought it my duty to mirror Dad’s behavior. I mean, he was my hero.
Fortunately, I outgrew my prejudices when I went away to college and found out just how good beans can be. Things taste better when you aren’t under scrutiny.
But in all those 40-some years, I never wavered in my avoidance of cast iron cookware. It just seemed so clunky and old-fashion, like those platform shoes we wore in the ‘70s.
In recent years, friends and various cooking shows have convinced me otherwise. Other than the obvious nostalgia factor, cast iron just works extremely well and holds up to an amazing amount of daily abuse. I don’t abuse mine, keeping it well-seasoned and rust-free at all times.
Have you ever noticed that you can never get your fried potatoes to taste just like Grandma’s? It’s probably because she always used a trusty cast-iron skillet inherited from her own grandmother, worn smooth inside from use. Modern non-stick cookware won’t give you the same results.
While I remember fondly the big cast iron skillet kept in our kitchen when I was little, there is no such affection for that bean pot lurking somewhere in the basement. Of course, there’s a story behind that, too.
One summer morning when I was about 13, Dad had this sudden urge to bake beans in a hole dug in the ground. It’s a pioneer thing, so he had to try it. I’ve mentioned his tendency to be a wannabe madman at times.
Some things should remain in the past, part of our history. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean that you should.
Hours and hours later, the pot full of beans was removed from a sandy hole dug in the creekbank. It was carried gingerly into the kitchen, we ate the contents and my mom kept giving that pot the evil eye.
With good reason, as it turned out. Smoke-blackened, soot-covered, boiled-over bean juice adhering to the outside, a fine coating of sand stuck to bean juice, the pot could have been sandblasted for a couple of hours to good effect.
Dad didn’t have a sandblaster, but he did have two female slaves sitting at the table. The elder developed a sudden migraine headache and took to her bed, leaving the dirty deed to be done by the younger scullery serf.
As I look back, the easiest course of action would have been to soap that thing up in the backyard, let it set for a half hour and then turn the garden hose on it. But I was 13 and still laboring under the delusion that suffering builds character.
How much character can you develop while scrubbing and muttering over a crusty pot for the better part of an afternoon? In my case, the process didn’t build it so much as it turned me into one.
I blame that very memorable incident for my decades-long disgust for cast iron. I shuddered when I got too close to a heavy black skillet. I broke out in a cold sweat when I heard it mentioned.
The years go by and you get over things.
So, here I am, cooking dried beans in a cast iron pot, smiling all the while. I even eat ripe olives and yogurt now, and can choke down a piece of liver to be polite. I still refuse to eat those grapes you find in fruit cocktail, though.
And you learn shortcuts, especially once you pass the age of 55 or so. False heroics have no place in my life these days.
For instance, cooking beans in an underground hole is not the greatest idea in the world. Things haven’t fallen apart enough this year to be doing things like that.
If I had been a wiser and less-dutiful 13-year-old, I would have learned to develop a minor health problem that lasts only a day.
If I’d been old enough to drive, I would have put that grungy pot in the car and taken it to the car wash. A couple of dollars’ worth of quarters and a long hot shower with pressurized water would have had it looking like new.
This hard-won wisdom sometimes verges on oily slyness.
But you know what they say: Age and treachery beat youth and enthusiasm.
