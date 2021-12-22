Every Christmas, Rimersburg Rules takes over decorating the household Christmas Tree and insists it look the same as last year, every year. There’s only one way to decorate a Christmas Tree in the Lewis household — blue and silver bulbs, only blue lights, silver icicles, red and white candy canes and on top a star, nothing else, a star.
That’s the way Christmas trees have looked every year in the Lewis household since before I was born. My father started the tradition when he was dating my mom in Rimersburg. Every year my maternal grandfather decorated their Christmas tree as I described above and my father was converted. From the time my parents were married until my Dad was too old to bring in a real tree, our trees were always silver and blue.
I always loved that our Christmas trees looked the same every year and once my parents told me the story of how that came about I was hooked. The wife’s in charge of the rest of the house decorations, but the tree is a Lewis tradition that must be maintained at all cost.
Of course Mrs. Lewis has some traditions too, at least one of which is maintained with an iron hand. Every Christmas we have stuffed chicken, not bread crumbs in a pan, stuffing inside the chicken. The treatment of the bird follows a strict wife protocol she learned as a kid. I am a mere assistant. I wouldn’t object anyway, but all those sharp objects in her hand provide a little extra incentive to be agreeable. We clean the bird in a certain way. No other way. Not a step is missed. Everything is seasoned according to a strict protocol. And when its done, the resulting meal is almost as delightful as our Christmas Tree.
If our traditions sound a bit odd to you, consider the Christmas traditions of other countries.
How about Japan? Christianity in Japan started with the arrival of Portuguese Catholics in 1549. Though only 1.5 percent of Japanese are Christians, about 70 percent of marriage ceremonies are conducted according to Christian traditions. Christmas and Christmas Eve are celebrated by almost everyone in Japan and the Japanese have developed some interesting Christmas traditions.
They’ve got small ovens in Japan and Colonel Sanders is one savy dude, so guess what the traditional American Christmas feast is in Japan? Yep, fried Chicken. In December, Colonel Sanders statues stand outside KFC’s Japanese outlets wearing Santa gear. The chicken is served in special holiday packaging. If you want to eat at KFC in Japan on Christmas Day, you’d better make reservations — no, seriously, or there will be no room at the Inn, if you don’t mind a little Christmas humor. Demand is so high that you can order your Christmas Family Bucket in advance and have it delivered.
Then there’s Caracas, Venezuela. In the week leading up to Christmas, Venezuelans attend a daily church service called Misa de Aguinaldo; in English, Early Morning Mass. Rules has no idea how it started, but someone got the bright idea to rollerblade to church instead of walking or driving. It’s now such an embedded tradition that the authorities close off most of the roads in the capital until 8 a.m. so rollerblading Christmas worshipers can go to church safely.
There are many other examples we had to cut from the column but they’re not what’s important. The importance of tradition is it makes you do things you think you don’t want to do, or think you are too tired to do, or too busy to do. But then you give in — okay, we do it every year and Timmy or Grandpaw or Aunt Amie will be so disappointed if we don’t. Then, as you’re doing it, you’re glad you did and when you wake up the next morning, you realize how much you enjoyed doing it, even if after the fact. You make up your mind, tradition will continue.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]