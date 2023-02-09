How many people had “Chinese spy balloon flying across the U.S.” on their 2023 bingo cards this past week?
When I first read about this aerial boogey man floating over the Midwest, I kind of cackled. My inner world is full of scenes from movies, and what popped into my head was the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from “Ghostbusters.”
“Raaaaay, what did you think of?”
Dan Aykroyd’s character thought of the most harmless form that a world destroyer could take, and this was it. That’s all we need to say on that score lest we go too far into the weeds this morning.
Fortunately, the big poofy balloon wasn’t even close to destroying the world. It may have been carrying a payload of surveillance equipment. That’s all.
The U.S. is pretty good at the national defense game. We shield our military installations from this kind of probe. Plus, we probably already knew what the balloon was carrying and weren’t too worried about it.
I mean, who sends a balloon to do a satellite’s job? The Chinese wanted us to see what they were doing just to get us riled up. It also made great propaganda for the folks back home.
That makes more sense than the usual homegrown conspiracy theories making the rounds. A guy from a neighboring state was all a-flutter. He thought it was carrying a nuclear device capable of producing an electromagnetic pulse that would knock out our power grid.
Another was sharing a really far-out theory that Joe Biden took a bribe from Xi Jinping and just let it float across the country.
A guy of the same ilk got his knickers in a knot because, well, the Japanese sent 300 balloons across the Pacific Ocean to start forest fires in Oregon and Washington in the latter stages of World War II. Those didn’t actually work, but six people lost their lives when one crashed on top of them.
I don’t know. It seems that the darned military balloons are awkwardly difficult to shoot down even using a jet fighter. And once its guidance system is damaged or destroyed, it’s like a rogue elephant, dragging itself wherever it wants to go.
You need a real-world example? About 35 years ago, a Bullwinkle the Moose balloon slipped its tether during a parade and went on a rampage in New York City. The Chinese spy model could have spread its joy over a much wider swath but didn’t.
After the past three years, it takes more than a bit of goofy communist Chinese provocation to muss my hair. I mean, those folks aren’t actually ninjas who can cast spells or anything. That’s something to keep in the back of your mind.
Mind you, I’m poking fun at the Chinese Communist Party here. I tend to like folks from that ethnic group who I’ve met along the way.
You want lasting world peace? Put an American farmer and his Chinese counterpart on the tailgate of a truck and let them talk things out. They would probably strike a deal that everybody would like.
Meanwhile, the U.S. and the CCP are doing a lot of geopolitical posturing. Both major U.S. political parties are having a fine old time trying to inflame their constituents even more. But the CCP has floated balloons across the continental United States before and nobody seemed particularly bothered by them.
As a Cold War kid, I remember when the Soviet Union shot down one of our U-2 spy planes, landing Col. Francis Gary Powers in a Russian jail until a prisoner exchange set him free. That was our own surveillance flight over a sovereign nation, so we haven’t been exactly innocent in this game.
That’s what makes me shake my head and smile ruefully. There is all this crazy stuff going on beside us and most of us don’t even notice it.
That’s probably a good thing. Otherwise, we’d lose a lot of sleep over highly unlikely events. Then again, we’ve experienced a pandemic, an attempt on our democracy and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in three short years.
For what it’s worth, a slow-moving spy balloon would be an unlikely way to produce an EMP over the U.S. But it sure does give us something to talk about besides this crazy weather.
