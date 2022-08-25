On Aug. 8, 2022 President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI in an unprecedented action. Unprecedented means its never, ever, happened before, lefties.

There’s a part of Rimersburg Rules that thinks there’s no way they would have done this without iron clad probable cause and good reason. We’ll hold off judgment until we see the affidavit of probable cause, but they better have a very good reason for this. Still, we don’t know why Attorney General Merrick Garland didn’t recuse himself.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos