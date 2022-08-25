On Aug. 8, 2022 President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI in an unprecedented action. Unprecedented means its never, ever, happened before, lefties.
There’s a part of Rimersburg Rules that thinks there’s no way they would have done this without iron clad probable cause and good reason. We’ll hold off judgment until we see the affidavit of probable cause, but they better have a very good reason for this. Still, we don’t know why Attorney General Merrick Garland didn’t recuse himself.
The statute: “§ 600.1 Grounds for appointing a Special Counsel.
“The Attorney General, or in cases in which the Attorney General is recused, the Acting Attorney General, will appoint a Special Counsel when he or she determines that criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted and -
”(a) That investigation or prosecution of that person or matter by a United States Attorney’s Office or litigating Division of the Department of Justice would present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances; and
”(b) That under the circumstances, it would be in the public interest to appoint an outside Special Counsel to assume responsibility for the matter.”
General Garland was appointed by and works for the political opponent of Trump in the last Presidential election and quite possibly in the next election — and he doesn’t see the conflict? Garland’s got some explaining to do here.
We need the names of who signed the affidavit of probable cause, the agents who conducted the search and all officials involved in the decision.
Per CNN, “Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith formally pleaded guilty on Wednesday to changing text in an email when working to renew the surveillance application of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page ... The email was part of preparations officials were making to apply for a renewal to Page’s wiretap in 2017. The Justice Department has since invalidated that renewal application, and several officials have harshly criticized FBI procedures in the handling of surveillance applications.”
The statue of limitations for Section 242 of Title 18 is five years, that’s 2027. We may have a different President on January 20, 2025, who will appoint a different Attorney General — Rudy Giuliani, Ken Paxton? Democrats will have a hard time arguing for a Special Counsel since they didn’t appoint one here.
TITLE 18, U.S.C., SECTION 242 states:
“Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, ... shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if bodily injury results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnaping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.”
What we’ve got is an unprecedented raid on a former president, authorized by an attorney general who should have recused himself, and didn’t.
If, and it’s a big if, Section 242 was violated, most of those crimes were committed in Florida. That means no D.C. judge, no D.C. jury, no jury nullification — you get a Florida judge and jury. I assume the agents were armed, i.e. “threatened use of a dangerous weapon.” That’s 10 years — jeez Louise. Like Rules said, we’re willing to wait and see but this better be good.
