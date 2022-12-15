The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is once again teaming up with the Rimersburg Senior Center.
Miss Kelly will be back at the Senior Center on Monday, Dec. 19th at 11 a.m. to present her “A Christmas Carol” program, which will include a talk about the story as well as a creative thinking exercise.
Come join in that morning for a different spin on this classic!
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher, On the Same Page Book Club, featuring “Looking for Alaska” by John Green. Due to the holidays, the book club will be skipping the month of December and holding the next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m.
Here’s a synopsis from Amazon.com of this title: First drink. First prank. First friend. First love. Last words. Miles Halter is fascinated by famous last words—and tired of his safe life at home. He leaves for boarding school to seek what the dying poet François Rabelais called the “Great Perhaps.” Much awaits Miles at Culver Creek, including Alaska Young, who will pull Miles into her labyrinth and catapult him into the Great Perhaps. “Looking for Alaska” brilliantly chronicles the indelible impact one life can have on another. A modern classic, this stunning debut marked No. 1 bestselling author John Green’s arrival as a groundbreaking new voice in contemporary fiction.
This book is available in print, audiobook and ebook formats. Join us in January for this discussion!
A Novel Idea Book Club: Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. (back at Eccles-Lesher Library), featuring “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King.
Our first book of 2023, and a 2022 Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Best Fantasy! Early in the Pandemic, King asked himself: “What could you write that would make you happy?”
“As if my imagination had been waiting for the question to be asked, I saw a vast deserted city — deserted but alive. I saw the empty streets, the haunted buildings, a gargoyle head lying overturned in the street. I saw smashed statues (of what I didn’t know, but I eventually found out). I saw a huge, sprawling palace with glass towers so high their tips pierced the clouds. Those images released the story I wanted to tell.”
Legendary storyteller Stephen King goes into the deepest well of his imagination in this spellbinding novel about a 17-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war, and the stakes could not be higher — for that world or ours.
Join us in January for this discussion!
A Novel Idea Book Club: Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m., featuring “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab. This Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Best Fantasy (2020) is our pick for the month of February.
Check out the synopsis from Goodreads: France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, and a dazzling adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world. But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name.
Join us on the last Thursday in February for a discussion on this historical, romantic fantasy.
Upcoming CareerLink Event:
• Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon, CareerLink Workshop — Reviewing Your Online Presence. The purpose of this workshop is to explain the importance of first impressions and review and analyze your social media presence.
To register, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
Library Closings for the Upcoming Holidays — Be sure to stop in and get any materials you’d like or take care of any last-minute services you may need before we close for the following dates for Christmas and New Year’s: Saturday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 26, Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 2.
We hope you all have a very Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year!
Winter Hours At The Library:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesdays and Sundays.