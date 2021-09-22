During President Biden’s speech on Sept. 9 announcing a national vaccine mandate, he said, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” “And your refusal has cost all of us.”
So the unvaccinated threaten those vaccinated ... how? The claim makes no sense. If the vaccine works the vaccinated are not threatened by the unvaccinated because even if someone has COVID, they can’t give it to the vaccinated person because the vaccine prevents it. On the other hand, if the vaccine doesn’t work, the vaccinated are equally threatened by both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. In the first case, the unvaccinated are no threat to you; in the second case, why should the unvaccinated take the risk not only of coming down with COVID, but also of the possible side effects of the vaccination? What about those who have contracted COVID and recovered? Again, why force them to take the vaccine if they’ve already had COVID?
An Israeli study Bloomberg called “the largest real-world analysis comparing natural immunity — gained from an earlier infection — to the protection provided by one of the most potent vaccines currently in use,” showed that the vaccinated were 13 times as likely to be infected as those who were previously infected, and were 27 times more likely to be symptomatic. Again, why force them to take the vaccine if they’ve already had COVID?
Two months ago a friend of Rimersburg Rules got vaccinated. He’s over 65 and has some health issues. Three weeks ago he got sick, his doctor ordered a COVID test and he tested positive. He infected two other people Rules knows well who are unvaccinated. The other two are younger and healthier and their symptoms were much less severe than the vaccinated guy, kind of like a moderate, long lasting cold one said.
Of course we’re not saying the Biden regime is overstating the COVID threat. The Atlantic’s David Zweig is. We quote from his reporting: “[Researchers] analyzed the electronic records for nearly 50,000 COVID hospital admissions at the more than 100 VA hospitals across the country. Then they checked to see whether each patient required supplemental oxygen or had a blood oxygen level below 94 percent. (Based on the National Institutes of Health definition of ‘severe COVID.’) If either of these conditions was met, the authors classified that patient as having moderate to severe disease; otherwise, the case was considered mild or asymptomatic.
”The study found that from March 2020 through early January 2021 — before vaccination was widespread, and before the Delta variant had arrived — the proportion of patients with mild or asymptomatic disease was 36 percent. From mid-January through the end of June 2021, however, that number rose to 48 percent.
”In other words, the study suggests that roughly half of all the hospitalized patients showing up on COVID-data dashboards in 2021 may have been admitted for another reason entirely, or had only a mild presentation of disease.”
Rules’ opinion is anyone with health problems or over say 70 years of age should be vaccinated, but that’s not our decision, it’s each person’s decision.
This is not the first time the Biden regime has tried to divide us and it won’t be the last. “A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us,” President Biden said in his inaugural address, referring to attacks on police, looting of businesses, arson and at least one assassination. You know, a cry for racial justice. “A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear. And now a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism (that means Trump supporters defending themselves) that we must confront and we will defeat.”
What’s really concerning is the inability of so many Americans to see through this “you threaten me” argument. Biden is just trying to divert attention away from Afghanistan by pitting Americans against each other.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]