Groucho Marx’s big game-hunting Capt. Spaulding in “Animal Crackers,” informed hapless new acquaintances that, “The principal animals in Africa are moose, elks, and Knights of Pythias.”
I know. This is a strange way to begin a weekly column, but I have to blame a random comment at a recent historical society meeting for setting me off on this tangent. I have vague memories of other fraternal organizations that no longer grace the townscape of New Bethlehem.
Many towns still have their Moose and Elk lodges, along with Eagle aeries and Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts. Knights of Pythias domains have become scarcer than hens’ teeth, now limited to the Harrisburg area in our state.
The Pythians met in an upstairs room of one of the storefront and office buildings along Broad Street at least until the early ‘70s. The problem is, I don’t remember which one exactly because I was always on my way to a dentist’s or doctor’s appointment. Still, I remember being intrigued by the name.
The name comes from the ancient Greek story of Damon and Pythias, two fast friends who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for each other. The fraternal organization was founded in 1864, so you have to assume that Civil War veterans were involved. Only physically whole men were admitted, probably as a nod to protecting disabled veterans.
The other now-vanished fraternal organization was the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. It met inside the old long wooden building on the site of today’s parklet near the bridge. I knew vaguely that my grandfather was a member, and I remember looking at the roofline one day while walking home from school and spotting the IOOF logo up there.
The story goes that the IOOF had its beginning in the 1600s, a time when few people were motivated to help their struggling neighbors. A secret society was formed to correct the problem, making the members “odd fellows” indeed.
Many of these groups saw their heyday from the 1880s to the 1920s, known as the Golden Age of Fraternalism. There were many others, but these are the ones I remember being around when I was still a teenager.
I have no clear idea who belonged to the Pythians and the IOOF, but it is estimated that up to 40 percent of adult American males belonged to at least one of them during that golden age. Their big surge in the 1920s may have been the result of World War I and maybe something of an anti-toxin to the resurgence and rebranding of the Ku Klux Klan.
Yes, despite its better known doctrine of intolerance, there was a brief time in the ‘20s and ‘30s when the KKK held family-oriented picnics and gatherings. The wolf wore curls instead of a white hood for a while.
Meanwhile, the other secret societies went about their business of charity and philanthropy. Today we would call them service organizations. The best-known survivor in New Bethlehem is the Fraternal Order of Masons, still meeting in the upper rooms of the former library at the corner of Broad and Lafayette streets.
Along with the Moose lodge, the Eagles aerie and the VFW post at the other end of town, there are two local chapters of Lions International which convene in local restaurants’ or churches’ back rooms.
These groups all do good things and maintain an active presence. But I can’t help missing those old-time organizations.
The current interest in genealogy and family history is a great opportunity for finding tombstones bearing the symbols and logos of the Pythians and IOOF. This used to be a common practice that fell out of favor in recent years, but you might still find the Masonic compass carved into a stone here and there.
Someone may still have the old records of the hometown Pythians and Odd Fellows lodges. That would make a great presentation at a historical society meeting some time. Associated memorabilia and photos are always a big hit, too.
And don’t stop with the male organizations. Many had women’s auxiliaries similar to today’s Eastern Star. I can remember the IOOF’s Rebekahs having their meetings listed on community calendars back in the day. I haven’t found anything about a Knights of Pythias equivalent, but there are always surprises tucked away somewhere.
The next time that you’re cleaning out an attic or basement, be on the lookout for boxes or trunks labeled with these names. You might be sitting on a historical gold mine.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]