The dog didn’t understand trains. He had followed his hunting partner, a strong, young man, to this train station. The man had not allowed the dog to get on the train with him, but he had been gone a long time. Maybe he needed help. If the hound could just get on the train, surely, he would find him.
The train crew knew the dog and tried to keep him off the train. If they discovered he had somehow boarded, they gently removed him. Sometimes the dog was able to elude their efforts, and the train pulled out with him aboard. At the stop in Kittanning, they were careful to transfer him to another train going north so that he could be left at the train station in Putneyville.
The dog did not know the man he searched for was somewhere in Europe. He did not know about oceans and armies and war. He did not know that many strong, young men would not return, and he had no way of knowing the dreadful things many of those who would return had suffered. He only knew this was the last place he had seen the man he loved, so he would keep looking in this place until he found him.
Finally, the old hound found what he had searched for, but the man who disembarked from the train was older, much older. Oh, he had only been gone a few years, but diving into foxholes trying to escape incoming missiles, charging forward in the face of gunfire to try to stop the enemy, and driving a horse-drawn wagon to bring back the wounded and dead from the battlefield had aged both his mind and body.
The man would remember the friends he had lost over there, but he would seldom talk about them or about the war. Still, all those things stayed in his mind as he resumed a “normal” life. He worked on a drilling rig, raised pigs and chickens, kept a cow for milk, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and cared for his mother, but he never forgot.
Years later, after he had suffered a stroke, he relived World War I. When someone brought him a “Get Well” helium balloon, he tried to find a way to duck for cover yelling, “Incoming! Incoming!” While the temperature in the room was close to ninety degrees, he gripped the bed rails and complained, “It’s so cold here between these gun barrels.” Anyone who approached had to be ready for him to react as though they were an enemy he had to fight.
Many other veterans have returned from war with far worse physical injuries; others have returned with more mental and emotional problems; but even those who return seemingly unscathed may be suffering more than most of us can realize. And, as new weapons are developed, even greater dangers can affect the military members who defend our country. We owe them this day of honor.
Obviously, the human race has been involved in fighting and war for much of our history. The first mention of the word war in the Bible is in the very first book — Genesis, Chapter 14, but the thoughts and emotions that lead to war are evidenced much earlier. “Now Cain talked with Abel his brother; and it came to pass, when they were in the field, that Cain rose up against Abel his brother and killed him,” (Genesis 4:8 NKJV). Cain was angry because his brother got the kind of recognition he wanted and didn’t get.
Anger is a common emotion which, if not controlled, can lead to tragedy. We must restrain it. As Paul wrote, “Be angry, and do not sin: do not let the sun go down on your wrath, nor give place to the devil,” (Ephesians 4:26-27 NKJV).
Greed also can lead to conflict. In Genesis 14, we find nine kings involved in a war — five against four. Those who prevailed took what they wanted, including Lot and his possessions. When Abram was told his brother’s son had been taken, “he armed his three hundred and eighteen trained servants who were born in his own house” and went after them. “So he brought back all the goods, and also brought back his brother Lot and his goods, as well as the women and the people.” (See Genesis 14:1-2 and 11-16.)
We seem to like the ending when the “good guy” wins, but life in this broken world doesn’t always work that way. Sometimes the best we can do is to lean on God’s love and God’s people to help us get through the tough times.
•
It Came to Pass
I sought God’s Word
as I faced a trial,
And I found some verses
that made me smile.
For I read many times
in my Bible that day
That “...it came to pass ...”
not to stop and stay.
Now God’s promise I’ll hold
through the stormy night —
There’s no power of darkness
can quench His light,
And no matter what storm-clouds
obscure my way
I can know they’ll pass,
but His love will stay.
•
Genesis 14:1-2 (NKJV) — And it came to pass in the days of Amraphel king of Shinar, Arioch king of Ellasar, Chedorlaomer king of Elam, and Tidal king of nations, that they made war with Bera king of Sodom, Birsha king of Gomorrah, Shinab king of Admah, Shemeber king of Zeboiim, and the king of Bela (that is, Zoar).
Genesis 14:11-16 (NKJV)— Then they took all the goods of Sodom and Gomorrah, and all their provisions, and went their way. They also took Lot, Abram’s brother’s son who dwelt in Sodom, and his goods, and departed. Then one who had escaped came and told Abram the Hebrew, for he dwelt by the terebinth trees of Mamre the Amorite, brother of Eshcol and brother of Aner; and they were allies with Abram. Now when Abram heard that his brother was taken captive, he armed his three hundred and eighteen trained servants who were born in his own house, and went in pursuit as far as Dan. He divided his forces against them by night, and he and his servants attacked them and pursued them as far as Hobah, which is north of Damascus. So he brought back all the goods, and also brought back his brother Lot and his goods, as well as the women and the people.