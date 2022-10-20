A Christmas Present Craft Show is coming up soon, and there will be “A Cozy Country Christmas” at the library!
Coming up in November, be sure to add the library to your list of stops during this local area event. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, the library will be host to crafters as well as our ever-popular Friends of the Library cookie and candy sale, and The Secret Garden Bookstore will be by donation per bag. We have had many book donations over the recent weeks, so there’s plenty of new material to choose from!
Please note: library hours during A Christmas Present Craft Show are as follows: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Our Friends group is also looking for volunteer bakers who are willing to donate homemade cookies, candy and baked goods for their cookie and candy sale. Anyone willing to contribute to this fundraiser is asked to please bring their donated goods to the library during the craft show event. We would greatly appreciate your generosity!
Due to Election Day, the Friends of the Library meeting for November has been moved to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Join us at 11 a.m. in the Community Room of the library to discuss fundraising, advocacy and more!
Fall Art Gala Fundraiser — This year, to kick off our fall art show, we are holding a festive and fun night to celebrate the art and artists of Clarion County.
Join us on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. for an evening of art, appetizers, beverages, a Chinese auction and more! Childcare will be provided.
Admission is by donation and all proceeds for the night will directly benefit the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program.
Interested in entering your art in the art show? We absolutely encourage you! All ages are welcome to submit pieces by Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
Categories include: Painting, Drawing, Photography, Handcrafts (quilting, woodwork, etc.), Sculpture, Other.
Enter the art show to share your work with your community, and also be entered for a chance to win one of our prizes of $100, $75 and $50 Amazon gift cards!
The art show will be on display from Saturday, Nov. 19 through Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Story Time Thursdays — Each Thursday at 1:30 p.m., bring your toddlers and preschoolers to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library for a fun-filled program including a story, craft and snack! Contact Miss Kelly at the library with any questions at (814) 437-3800, or via Facebook and Instagram.
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, Oct. 25 at noon: CareerLink Workshop — Steps to a Successful Interview. The purpose of this workshop is to walk through the four steps of completing a successful interview: Preparation, Practice, Presentation, Post-interview. Review ways to practice and prepare for an interview, polish the way you will present yourself, and perfect your post-interview follow-up.
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 at noon: CareerLink Workshop — Introduction to Job Searching. The purpose of this workshop is to learn the foundations of job searching, effective job search activities, and applying for jobs online.
• Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon: CareerLink Workshop — Reviewing Your Online Presence. The purpose of this workshop is to explain the importance of first impressions and review and analyze your social media presence.
To register, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email: danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher — On the Same Page Book Club featuring “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins.
Join us in November (date and time to be announced) for this modern take on “Jane Eyre.”
Here’s the synopsis from Amazon.com: Meet Jane. Newly arrived to Birmingham, Alabama, Jane is a broke dog-walker in Thornfield Estates — a gated community full of McMansions, shiny SUVs, and bored housewives. The kind of place where no one will notice if Jane lifts the discarded tchotchkes and jewelry off the side tables of her well-heeled clients. Where no one will think to ask if Jane is her real name. But her luck changes when she meets Eddie Rochester. Recently widowed, Eddie is Thornfield Estates’ most mysterious resident. His wife, Bea, drowned in a boating accident with her best friend, their bodies lost to the deep. Jane can’t help but see an opportunity in Eddie — not only is he rich, brooding, and handsome, he could also offer her the kind of protection she’s always yearned for. Yet as Jane and Eddie fall for each other, Jane is increasingly haunted by the legend of Bea, an ambitious beauty with a rags-to-riches origin story, who launched a wildly successful southern lifestyle brand. How can she, plain Jane, ever measure up? And can she win Eddie’s heart before her past — or his — catches up to her?
A Novel Idea Book Club — Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. featuring “Elatsoe” by Darcie Little Badger.
Our second title for the fall is filled with all kinds of things that feel just right for a haunting month like October: Supernatural murder mystery, ghosts, vampires, and more.
Here’s the synopsis from Amazon.com: A Texas teen comes face-to-face with a cousin’s ghost and vows to unmask the murderer. Elatsoe — Ellie for short — lives in an alternate contemporary America shaped by the ancestral magics and knowledge of its Indigenous and immigrant groups. She can raise the spirits of dead animals — most importantly, her ghost dog Kirby. When her beloved cousin dies, all signs point to a car crash, but his ghost tells her otherwise: He was murdered. Who killed him and how did he die? With the help of her family, her best friend Jay, and the memory of her great, great, great, great, great, great-grandmother, Elatsoe, must track down the killer and unravel the mystery of this creepy town and its dark past. But will the nefarious townsfolk and a mysterious Doctor stop her before she gets started?
A Novel Idea Book Club — Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. at Canyon Coffee Co. in Clarion featuring “Dune” by Frank Herbert.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we usually move our November book discussion to the first week in December. In this particular case, that’s a good thing! “Dune,” by Frank Herbert, is no small tome. Most editions clock in around 800 pages so a little extra time might be helpful!
Here’s the Amazon.com synopsis on this 1965 science fiction classic: Frank Herbert’s classic masterpiece — a triumph of the imagination and one of the bestselling science fiction novels of all time. Set on the desert planet Arrakis, Dune is the story of the boy Paul Atreides, heir to a noble family tasked with ruling an inhospitable world where the only thing of value is the “spice” melange, a drug capable of extending life and enhancing consciousness. Coveted across the known universe, melange is a prize worth killing for. When House Atreides is betrayed, the destruction of Paul’s family will set the boy on a journey toward a destiny greater than he could ever have imagined. And as he evolves into the mysterious man known as Muad’Dib, he will bring to fruition humankind’s most ancient and unattainable dream. A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism and politics, Dune won the first Nebula Award, shared the Hugo Award, and formed the basis of what is undoubtedly the grandest epic in science fiction.
Join us at the Canyon Coffee Co. in Clarion, for what is sure to be a fantastic discussion on this thrilling sci-fi novel.