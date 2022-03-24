Yes, it’s true. Rimersburg Rules disagrees with much of U.S. policy toward Russia leading up to and after its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. policy should always have been and should be now to drive a wedge between Russia and the real foreign threat to our country, China. Instead we allowed and in some sense encouraged Ukraine’s movement toward EU and NATO membership. Vladimir Putin has stated over and over that he considered a large military alliance directly bordering his country, with no buffer zone, to be a threat.
So what, globalists ask? After all Ukraine’s a sovereign country with a right to chose its international relationships. So this — turn on your television and take a look at the bodies, rubble and ruin. (PS: to all the idiots on the left and right who peddle the idea we will have a civil war if Donald Trump is or isn’t elected President — take a real hard look at Ukraine. Folks freezing with no power, eating cold meals, if you get an infection or toothache, no treatment available. You’re dirty with no water to wash in. You get rained on because part of your roof has collapsed. It’s hard to find food and drinking water. And this goes on, not for months, but maybe for years. It takes thousands of man hours to build a single home, but little longer than one hour to burn it down. And to start the process? Minutes, even seconds. Now multiply the burning and the rebuilding across society, from homes to hospitals, power plants, dams, bridges. We’ll be cold, wet, sick, tired, hungry and thirsty for a long time.)
But what about the territorial integrity of Ukraine, globalists ask? It’s not like we’re talking about the southern border of the U.S., this is worth it! About the only thing Biden’s done right, and its not insignificant, is keep us out of actual combat with the Russians. So far Biden is standing firm against all the D.C. chickenhawks and the breathless idiot talking heads on the cable channels. Remember that Don Henley song, “it’s interesting when people die.”
Rules disagrees, so we must be Putin’s puppet.
Ukraine is a near complete failure of American diplomacy. If Biden had met with Putin and assured him we wouldn’t permit Ukraine’s entry into NATO or the EU, we not only would have prevented Putin’s evil invasion, we would have also shown him China is not the only country willing to cooperate with him. Instead, we’ve driven Russia into China’s arms. Guess who moved into Russia after U.S. credit card companies left? Yep, Chinese credit card companies. Same with banking and more.
Guess who’s moving into Siberia with all its natural resources and sparse population? Yep, China, and while it’s all friendly on the surface, Putin has no choice but to accept it because he doesn’t have the U.S. to play off against China as a potential ally. Oh, and guess where 50 percent of the world’s wheat and 70 percent of its fertilizer comes from? Yep, Ukraine and Russia.
In the short term, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to benefit the U.S. Ukrainian resistance has no doubt given the ChiComs pause. China is probably less likely to invade Taiwan until it has made some adjustments. They’re likely to bulk up their military even more before invading. They’ve also seen what happened to Russia when we debanked them and excluded them from using the world’s reserve currency — the U.S. dollar — for international trade. The economic impact is devastating.
China will work even harder to replace the dollar as the world’s reserve currency — Russia and Saudi Arabia are already accepting Chinese currency — and when they succeed? All those dollars Biden prints will stay here because no one else will want them.
Hyper-inflation.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine may have given us a temporary reprieve with Taiwan, but the clock’s ticking.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]