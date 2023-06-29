We have a lot of “Thank You’s” to hand out for all the recent assistance and events that have taken place.
First, the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library would like to thank everyone who came out to see us at our table on Wednesday, June 21, at the Clarion County Promise Family Celebration Day, held at the Union COG Pool Park in Sligo. This was our second year at this event, and just like last year, we had a wonderful time handing out information on the library, providing fun giveaways, and entertaining the kids with our ball toss game (last year it was a tabletop ring toss). This event is a fantastic resource to the families of Clarion County, as many agencies gather all in one place to provide a wealth of information on resources and services available to them in a variety of different areas. There’s a ton to learn, lots of fantastic giveaways, free lunch as well as an afternoon of free swimming. Again, thank you to everyone who came out and we hope to see you again next year — and anyone who didn’t make it this year!
We would also like to thank everyone who had a hand in getting our permanent Story Walk installed and up and running. Without the volunteers and help donated, this endeavor would not have been possible. This project is funded through the Family Engagement Project, a federal Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. It has taken over six months to come to fruition and we were finally able to hold the Grand Opening on Tuesday, June 20. We’d also like to thank everyone who came to that event for making it so special. It was held in conjunction with our second Summer Reading program, Take a Walk on the Story Book Trail, and we were just delighted to see so many turn out for a wonderful afternoon of nature, stories and fun on the trail! Thank you to everyone who joined us that day!
The Story Book Trail will now be available year-round. For the summer, the story is “Bella the Blue Duck and Friends” by Jennifer Young. Join Bella, the Blue Duck, and her friends, Jack, Sue, Pranit and Shay as they play in the park in this fun, rhyming, tale of friendship and how being different is OK. This fall, look forward to a new story!
Speaking of trails and stories, don’t forget our Little Free Library located at the site of the old Story Book Trail located on the Sligo Spur of the Redbank Valley Trail on Lawsonham. This was the first Little Free Library that the Friends of the Library put together. The concept behind Little Free Libraries is an honor system of sharing. You take a book and share a book in its place. You don’t need to do so at the same time. You can always come back to donate a replacement book at a later date. It’s a fantastic way to share the love of reading and help others explore books and titles they might not have otherwise picked up any other way.
And of course I can’t forget to mention our other Little Free Library, the Sidewalk Library just outside Eccles-Lesher on Main Street in Rimersburg. As you may recall, this was a project funded by the Vidunas Family in memory of Mark E. Rummel. We are still grateful for all the volunteers who took part in this project as it gets a great deal of use regularly. Thank you to everyone who supports these projects by utilizing them! We are always taking book donations to help restock these libraries, especially new or gently used children’s books.
On the Same Page Book Club will feature “A Time to Kill” by John Grisham on Tuesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at the library.
July’s book title is this year’s Popular Male Author pick, as John Grisham is known for his best-selling legal thrillers. “A Time to Kill” is Grisham’s first novel, published in 1989, four years after he began writing it. He’s written 37 number-one bestsellers with over 300 million copies sold worldwide.
“A Time to Kill’s” synopsis: “The life of a 10-year-old black girl is shattered by two drunken and remorseless white men. The mostly white town of Clanton in Ford County, Mississippi, reacts with shock and horror at the inhuman crime — until the girl’s father acquires an assault rifle and takes justice into his own hands. For ten days, as burning crosses and the crack of sniper fire spread through the streets of Clanton, the nation sits spellbound as defense attorney Jake Brigance struggles to save his client’s life — and then his own.” (Amazon.com)
Summer Reading continues on Tuesday, July 11 at 2 p.m. with our TeddyBee Sleepover! Bring your favorite stuffed animal to the library for a story, craft and snack. Leave your friend with Miss Kelly for a fun two-day Bee Adventure.
Looking Ahead: The library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday. Be sure to stop in beforehand for any services and materials you may need. We will open again on Thursday, July 6 at 8:30 a.m. Have a safe and happy Independence Day, everyone!