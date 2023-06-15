The 2023 Eccles-Lesher Summer Reading Program will meet on Tuesday, June 20, at 1 p.m. to take a walk on the Storybook Trail.
Join us on the Sligo Spur of the Redbank Valley Trail at the new, permanent location! Just outside of Rimersburg on Route 861, across from Mill Alley Road which leads into Rimersburg (GPS coordinates 41.0408 / -79.4905). For this program, we will be taking a walk along the trail and reading the new story that’s just been installed in the brand-new permanent signs.
This summer’s story is “Bella the Blue Duck and Friends” by Jennifer Young. Join Bella, the Blue Duck, and her friends — Jack, Sue, Pranit and Shay — as they play in the park in this fun, rhyming tale of friendship and how being different is OK.
The following week, we have another evening program called Hack That Painting! Participants will be given pre-painted canvases and get to add whatever they’d like to the image.
Do you imagine a dinosaur stomping down the mountain? A monkey climbing in the tree? Or a kraken-Demogorgon hybrid erupting out of the water and eating a shark?! No artistic talent required! Just a fun program that will encourage extreme silliness. At the end, everyone will vote and crown a winner.
Join us on Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m. for this one!
On the Same Page Book Club will meet in July to discuss “A Time to Kill” by John Grisham.
July’s book title is this year’s Popular Male Author pick, as John Grisham is known for his best-selling legal thrillers. “A Time to Kill” is Grisham’s first novel, published in 1989, four years after he began writing it. He’s written 37 number-one bestsellers with over 300 million copies sold worldwide.
”A Time to Kill’s” synopsis: “The life of a ten-year-old black girl is shattered by two drunken and remorseless white men. The mostly white town of Clanton in Ford County, Mississippi, reacts with shock and horror at the inhuman crime — until the girl’s father acquires an assault rifle and takes justice into his own hands. For ten days, as burning crosses and the crack of sniper fire spread through the streets of Clanton, the nation sits spellbound as defense attorney Jake Brigance struggles to save his client’s life — and then his own.” (Amazon.com)
Check back with us for the date and time of this discussion for the month of July.
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
Tuesday, June 27 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Resume Do’s and Don’ts. The purpose of this workshop is to learn the basics of resume writing. This is an information session only; however, appointments can be made at a later date and time for individual resume assistance. CareerLink workshops are completely free and open to the public.
Recently, the Union School District Facebook page posted about the closure of their physical library at Union High School. Many comments from community members denoted the sadness this news brought them, especially in regard to the kids not having access to physical books anymore.
I took this opportunity to remind our community that Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is still here; and with the positive response the comment received, I’d like to share what I wrote in this column as well:
Hi folks! I’m the director of the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library (Rimersburg’s public library) located right in town next to the post office, diagonal from Klingensmith’s. I know the high school closing its physical library is not ideal, but just remember your kids (and you!) still have access to print books at Eccles-Lesher — thousands of them. If we don’t have what you’re looking for, let us know and we will do our best to get it for you.
I’m personally a fan of both print books and electronic (e-readers), but if you’re looking for some good science-backed reasons to pick up some physical books, here are a few (you can research them!):
• Readers of print books absorb more information.
• Print books help children become better readers.
• They’re easier on the eyes than electronic books.
• Print books can help you sleep better.
• You’re less likely to get distracted while reading a print book.
• Having a library at home is linked to higher academic achievement.
• And finally, print books amplify the joy of reading.
As if those aren’t great enough reasons to pick up a book, I’ll also add that reading is statistically proven to reduce stress. It can lower blood pressure, slow your heart rate, and delay the onset of age-related cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.
With the increased cost of, well, pretty much everything, it’s good to know that the library is one place you can get books and movies and it’s not going to cost you anything (unless you lose an item — then we do ask that you cover the cost to replace it).
So stop by the library and check out some of the 20,000-plus print books that we have free and available to the community. We’d love to see you there!
And we truly would. We would love to see more community members at the library checking out books, telling us what they love to read, what topics and subjects they are interested in, spending time in the library space as we have comfy chairs and seating as well as a revamped play area for children. This facility is here for the community. Our budget is limited just like most nonprofits, but we do our best with what we have to serve the members of our community as best we can, especially when it comes to placing books in the hands of kids.
There really are limitless benefits for kids reading physical books (aside from those listed above):
• When you read books with your kids, you help them develop socially, emotionally and educationally.
• Print books are linked to stronger test scores.
• Participating in Summer Reading Programs (and reading print books) helps kids avoid the phenomenon known as “summer slide,” wherein kids tend to lose two months of reading skills and two-and-a-half months of math skills over the summer.
• Reading physical books helps build vocabulary, increasing children’s ability to communicate effectively. This can influence all areas of life, from test scores to job opportunities as many employers look to hire individuals with exceptional “soft skills” such as excellent communication.
Building foundational childhood memories of trips to the library isn’t a bad incentive either. I have many from my childhood, riding in my red Radio Flyer wagon downtown to our small public library that was housed in a red brick house on West Main Street in the town where I grew up. Consider making some of those with your kids this summer at Eccles-Lesher!