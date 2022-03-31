The Native’s alter ego, the Goofy Gardener, has been hijacking this column lately. The Native is good with that. These are strange days, indeed.
As I sit writing this morning, there is snow on the ground and we had frigid temperatures overnight, well below seasonal averages. This all follows on the heels of an extraordinarily warm winter through the middle of January.
Now, I grew up in this part of Pennsylvania, so I’m not about to hop aboard the “it’s all our fault” climate change bus. That said, the world seems like a big place to us, but it is really a rather small planet in a minor solar system. Even the Milky Way galaxy is mid-size.
There’s plenty of opportunity for things to go wrong, and we have very little influence over the matter.
I’m a ham radio operator, part of a group of people who tend to obsess over sunspots, solar flares and coronal mass ejections. For whatever reason, our sun goes through a 22-year cycle with dips and spikes in the number of storms crossing its face. It is now entering one of its active phases.
What this means for the average Joe and Josephine often turns out to be interesting weather. It seems that sunspots block a significant amount of solar radiation reaching the earth’s surface and our weather can get a little wonky.
On the other hand, we’ve had some awesome March blizzards within recent memory, “recent” meaning within the past 30 years in this case. As far as I can tell, 1993 and 1994 weren’t especially plagued by an active solar cycle.
But there are things happening elsewhere on this planet, far from where we are sitting right now. Those events can impact our weather without our even realizing it.
For example, there was a huge wildfire in Siberia last summer that made our North American fire season look like a weenie roast. That’s the good news. The bad news is, it is still smoldering as a so-called zombie fire, ready to burst into flame once the snow pack melts in a couple of months.
Smoke does not stay in one place, and you know that if you’ve attended an after-dark weenie roast. A lot of our weather systems form in Siberia before moving toward North America, bringing all that burnt tundra stuff into our own skies.
No, I don’t think that Putin had anything to do with it, if for no other reason than it hasn’t occurred to him. That was a joke, just in case somebody tries to take it seriously. But we’ll probably have a lengthy Facebook debate about it in a week or so anyway.
Back in the early 1800s, the eruption of an Indonesian volcano may have touched off what became known as the Year Without a Summer. An Icelandic eruption seems to have been a major cause of widespread global climate disaster in the early 1300s, resulting in famines in Europe and setting the stage for the Black Death bubonic plague pandemic 30 years later.
Bad things that happen far away sometimes find their way to our backyards.
The thing is, people have always just dealt with whatever weather came their way while trying to understand why things happen. This is one of the reasons that people started publishing information-stuffed almanacs.
I once heard a 20-something young man comparing the Farmer’s Almanac to a Ouija board. In his eyes, the results from both were more than a little dodgy. I would agree with him about the Ouija board but not so much about the almanac.
My point is, people have been trying to figure out the weather for a long time. Imperfect as it may be, an almanac still makes more sense than trying to foretell the future by examining animal entrails.
If humankind were still doing that, I’d be one of those people who opts to stick her hand out the window to check the weather. These days, we would probably call it cruelty-free meteorology.
No matter what the cause or causes are, we are still at the whim of the weather. Even in this day and age, you just kind of have to wing it once in a while when you’re planting a garden.
As has always been the case, humans are amazingly adaptable and resourceful. Our interesting times are simply the latest challenge.
We can do this.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]