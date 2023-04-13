In late March, George Soros-funded Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg obtained an indictment of a ham sandwich named Donald J. Trump.
Some of the more level headed Democrats best put an end to this before it’s too late. If it goes forward, no one, including and maybe especially elected officials of both parties, will be safe. Do you know how many Republican state attorneys general and county district attorneys there are? Republicans will be forced to retaliate against Biden for a China conspiracy and bribery-related charges. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas? Who knows? Maybe conspiracy with the Mexican drug gangs. Many more Democratic officials will also be indicted because it is in the nature of conflict for things to escalate. We’re not saying any charges will be any more true than the charges against Trump, but they will come — it’s a matter of survival for the GOP if they don’t fight back.
Yes, there will be some Republicans, maybe even many, who will come out with the, ”we’re better than that” crapolla. Again, we’ll revert to our analogy of getting attacked on the street: a thug’s punching you and instead of punching back you cower and say, “I’m better than that.” No GOP, you’re a coward and destined to be a slave.
Most GOP officials will know better and realize other Democrats will be emboldened to come after them if they don’t fight back.
The best thing that can happen for both Republican and Democratic officials and the rest of us is this:
First Trump turns himself in. Then he files a habeas corpus petition. If Stormy Daniels claimed an affair with Trump and he denied it, she’d sue him for defamation. So the payment was not so much hush money — though that was part of it — it was a settlement of a potential legal claim, to-wit a “legal expense,” which is exactly what the federal government said it was. “The Company accounted for these payments as legal expenses,” said the Federal Criminal Information against Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. So the business records were accurate.
Second, the two-year statute of limitations had passed, and maybe even the five-year felony statute. Third, a state prosecutor has no jurisdiction to enforce federal law. Fourth, “Turley explained that, in order to win the case, prosecutors must ‘show that that money was paid with the election solely in mind.’” “There’s obviously a lot of different reasons why a married man would want to hush up a scandal with a former stripper,” Turley noted.
Bragg’s decision to pursue a case that the Biden’s DOJ declined, he said, “raises some obvious questions.” Garland understands how dangerous this is and that’s why even he — see Mara Lago — would not pursue it.
New York Democratic judges know it’s a bogus case, realize how dangerous it is, and maybe even get pressure from other New York Democrats and dismiss the charges.
Trump then calls on Attorney General Garland to charge Bragg with violating Title 18, Section 242. Per the New York Times, “Federal law already provides a mechanism to prosecute judges and district attorneys as criminals when they willfully deprive people of their civil rights: Title 18, Section 242, of the federal code. This isn’t some dusty, rarely used legal tool. The Department of Justice typically wields Section 242 against police and correctional officers accused of physical or sexual violence. But Section 242 applies with equal force to those who prosecute and sentence, the state officials whose deliberate skirting of civil rights can be most devastating.”
It’s got a five-year statute of limitations, so, if Bragg violated it, put him in jail for a year and other hyper-partisans on both sides will learn. Both Democratic and Republican officials, as well as us peons, are all a lot safer — it’s kind of like mutually assured destruction.
If not, welcome to our Banana Republic.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]