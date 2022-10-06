A lot of the national news this week is about Hurricane Ian’s devastation of the American Southeast. With friends and family living in Florida, I breathed a sigh of relief as they checked in this past weekend.
Regular readers know that I’m a weather nerd. I blame it on listening to radio news as a small child. The late 1950s and early 1960s were a time of never-ending hurricanes that battered Florida, or so it seemed. Throw in the odd tornado outbreak, volcanic eruption or earthquake for added toddler anxiety.
Seventh-grade science class revealed the mysteries behind those lurking disasters. It helps to know the reasons why bad things happen. You probably can’t do much about the weather, but you often sleep better knowing that you aren’t likely to find a random volcano erupting in the backyard when you wake up.
Our teacher, Roger Shingledecker, must have been all of 25 or 26, a last-minute replacement for Mr. Cannon, the beloved educator who had formerly taught the class. He lost his life in a car crash earlier in the year, and there was a group of somewhat resentful 12-year-olds sitting in the seventh-grade science classroom in 1967.
My eldest grandson is 25 now, and I shudder at the thought of putting him in that situation.
But Mr. Shingledecker did all right despite being not much more than a kid himself. I have that opinion mostly because I loved his class. We won’t talk about my being assigned an extra project because I got caught passing a note one afternoon.
We were studying Russia, aka the Soviet Union, in geography class at the time. All we note-passing malefactors were given a choice of punishment. I declined to research and write a report on loess soils, settling for Peter the Great.
When asked why I made that choice, I brought down the house with, “There’s no way I’m doing a report on some crummy dirt.”
I have been unintentionally funny ever since.
But along with a lifelong passion for meteorology, I developed an appreciation for Mother Russia. At the time, we were unsure of surviving to adulthood during the Cold War. An accidental punitive book report changed my mind about our enemy, if just a little bit.
For one thing, it was good to find out that Russia hadn’t always been in the hands of the nut-job Communist party. Before the 1917 October Revolution, the country was becoming a member of the European family. Prior to 1865 or so, Russia was that odd cousin locked away in the attic of a Southern Gothic novel.
Mr. Shingledecker’s geography lesson stuck with me until the late 1970s, another time of heightened tension with the Soviet Union. Penn State added an other-cultures requirement to its curriculum, and Russian history was one of my picks.
It is good to understand your opponent. It is even better to have an elderly Russian emigre’ as your professor.
Professor Sergei Utechin was the grandson of a serf. A member of an academic family, he fell afoul of the Party as a young man and spent part of the 1940s in a gulag.
We rambunctious American college students hadn’t a clue about anything when we entered his class. I left it just a little wiser and better, which has been the mission of true teachers since the days of Socrates.
That’s why I couldn’t gloat about Chernobyl or the years after the Soviet Union fell apart. The Russian people, the ones I’ve met, are folks you’d want to spend a weekend with. They deserve so much better than the Communist Party or its latter-day sock puppet, Vladimir Putin.
So, while a required seventh-grade science class helped me understand hurricanes, earthquakes and volcanoes, I haven’t quite wrapped my mind around what makes Russian leaders in general so … hateful.
The Russian word for “stranger” also means “enemy.” After several centuries of having the Mongols and other eastern tribes ride across your lawn, the attitude might be understandable.
On the other hand, Vlad the Bad and his henchmen are the invaders. They don’t seem to be very good at it, and some of that comes from their not taking proper care of their equipment and people. Their citizens are not amused.
I don’t feel good about the state of the world these days, and I don’t have any answers. All I have is the stuff I started learning in a 1967 science and geography class, supplemented by the lectures of an old Russian man 40-some years ago.
A little bit of education does a lot to make the world seem less scary.
In the U.S., we tend to think that we are the center of the universe, that all good things and none of the bad flow from us. We do ourselves and our kids a disservice if we don’t teach them a little more about how the other guy thinks.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]