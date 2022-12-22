A guy named Chris Beck, a retired Navy SEAL, announced he was “transgender” about 10 years ago. Beck served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, including on SEAL Team Six. He was deployed 13 times and received more than 50 medals and ribbons for his service.
During Vietnam, the required term of service was 12 months and some of those guys came back damaged forever. Rules is thinking serving 13 combat tours in a special operations unit might eventually mess with your head, just a little. Some drink, some womanize or gamble, and though we don’t get it, Beck wondered if his difficulties might be due to the fact that he was really a woman trapped in a man’s body. It sounds crazy because it is crazy, but most of us during difficult segments of our life have had crazy thoughts of one kind or another.
“Hey, I’ll run off with the pizza delivery boy” or “Hey, I’ll run off with the waitress down at the local Sizzler” or, in Rimersburg Rules’ case, “Hey, maybe I will vote for that Democrat, they’re not all that bad!” That’s when you need someone to come along side you and give you a wake up call.
Unfortunately, that’s not what happened to Chris Beck. Want to know how long it took for a guy who just needed support to get approval from a Veteran’s Administration doctor? One hour. One hour for a guy who’d been on 13 combat tours in a special operations unit and now wants you to mutilate him and damage him forever?
“I walked into a psychologist’s office [and] in one day I have a letter in my hand saying I was transgender. I was authorized for hormones. I was authorized all this other stuff,” Beck said. “I had so much going wrong in my system when I started taking those. Some of that was paid for by the VA, and I’m sorry to the American people that I did that.”
“Everything that happened to me for the last ten years destroyed my life.”
Some of you are thinking, “Hey, he’s a grown man, made his decision and, yeah too bad, but you did it to yourself.” Rules doesn’t totally agree, he was on 13 combat tours, but we get your point. We’ll give you that point, but what about the kids?
According to NPR, “Puberty blockers have been tested and used for children who start puberty very young — if their bodies start to change before the age of eight or nine.”
Growing up, I remember my younger brother thinking he was a dump truck. He’d run around the house making truck sounds, telling us about the work he had to do and that he’d need to see a mechanic for a check up. So, obviously what my parents should have done is cut off his legs just above the knees, drilled holes through his femur bones, driven a steel rod through it and attached some wheels on either end. Maybe they could have mounted some headlights onto his forehead and then drilled it into his cranium. Then again, maybe it was a phase he grew out of.
“Gender affirming care?” Let’s call it want it is. They cut off the penis and testicles of kids, even as young as 8 or 9. They cut off the breast of kids, even as young as 8 or 9. Its mutilation.
Why?
“This is a billion-dollar industry between psychologists, between surgeries, between hormones, between chemicals, between follow-up treatments,” Beck continued. “There are thousands of gender clinics popping up all over our country. And each of those gender clinics is going to be pulling in probably over $50 million.”
When you think of it that way, all the inappropriate titles in kids’ school libraries and the drag queen story hours makes a lot of sense. They’re trying to expand their customer base. It’s just marketing.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules.]