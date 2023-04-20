Motown. It’s what I was listening to last evening. That was some kind of good music in the 1960s and it’s still good today.
What got me thinking about it is the upcoming New Bethlehem Chorus spring concert. That’s barbershop quartet music in case you have never attended it.
I remember the first one that my parents took me to when I was about eight or nine years old at the time. It may have been the first year that Gene Yount taught art at Redbank Valley High School, and the backdrops that he and his students constructed for the performance received a well-deserved standing ovation.
Meanwhile, it seemed that I knew half the singers from family reunions. That would have been the extensive Lucas clan, sons of Mary Ann and Joe. I was too little to remember my great-grandmother, but I heard that her idea of a perfect afternoon was gathering her offspring and their children in her living room for a group chorale.
And this is how many of the Motown groups began. The Four Tops attended two separate high schools, met at somebody’s birthday party, started singing and never stopped.
Sugar Pie (Honey Bunch). Bernadette. Standing in the Shadows of Love.
If you don’t remember those tunes from the mid-1960s, there may have been something wrong with your ears. They sang from that radio in the kitchen, from a transistor set and from the car radio if Dad let you turn it on.
Like many adults of his generation, Dad thought that rock music was just so much caterwauling. However, he never said a word against the Motown Sound.
The Temptations, the Four Tops, the Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas — the list goes on and would take up my column’s allotted word count. There was something for everybody and, while they all had a familiar style, their voices were very distinctive.
Well, there was barbershop and there was Motown. I listened to it all and was in awe.
Along with my first barbershop quartet show, seeing the Supremes perform on Ed Sullivan one Sunday night was memorable. That’s a weak word for the profound effect they had on anyone who heard them.
The Supremes wore well-fitted satin evening gowns and high heels, their hair perfectly coiffed into those huge bouffants. That was class. Today’s strategically ripped clothing and combat boots are memorable only because they are so common and trashy by comparison.
I watched several Four Tops videos last night and those guys were also in the classy category. Once they gave up the matchy-matchy tuxedos and started wearing average nice suits, things only got better. Grungy jeans and T-shirts emblazoned would have been extremely … unthinkable.
On the other hand, one member of that memorable quartet, Renaldo (Obie) Benson, the bass singer of the Four Tops, was as socially aware as anyone in the troublesome ‘60s. He saw war protestors being removed from People’s Park in San Francisco and was troubled by it.
He wrote a little song, “What’s Going On,” that became famous outside his own group. They didn’t do protest songs and neither did Motown Records. But Marvin Gaye over at Tamla Records did, and it remains at the top of the list of all-time hits.
I don’t know. There are some people who will tell you that you shouldn’t listen to secular music. If you don’t, you’re missing out on some great spiritual moments.
“Mother, mother, mother, there’s too many of you crying.” Every family member is addressed in the song, asking if there isn’t a better way of doing things. The lyrics were about the war in Vietnam, but they fit our modern world equally well.
I think that my great-grandmother would have liked that song and maybe taught it to her 15 children and their myriad offspring. “What’s Going On” sung in four-part harmony in her living room never happened, but it’s good to imagine it.
Meanwhile, I wonder what the fellows are going to sing during their annual concert. I haven’t been to one in a great while, but I have caught some of the escapees performing on other stages around the area. They are wonderfully blessed.
And so are we.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]